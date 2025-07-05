Precio de SpartaDEX (SPARTA)
SpartaDEX (SPARTA) cotiza actualmente en 0.00227465 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 90.35K USD. El precio de SPARTA a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de SPARTA a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de SPARTA.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de SpartaDEX a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de SpartaDEX a USD fue de $ -0.0002184323.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de SpartaDEX a USD fue de $ -0.0007791604.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de SpartaDEX a USD fue de $ -0.00207617998770066.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|+0.98%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0002184323
|-9.60%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0007791604
|-34.25%
|90 Días
|$ -0.00207617998770066
|-47.71%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de SpartaDEX: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
+0.98%
-0.11%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
SpartaDEX is a combination of real-time strategy game set in the realities of ancient Greece and a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. We called it a gamified DEX. The main goal is to provide the exchange with user engagement known from video games, which builds loyalty and consistency in providing liquidity. By combining a decentralized exchange with a strategy game, we wanted to - Provide a more stable and deeper liquidity for projects, through the gamified yield that depends on the player’s progress in the game, additionally giving a chance to monetize this progress by encapsulating it in the form of tradable NFT; - Promote and facilitate the launch of new, promising projects - Build an exchange fully managed by the community, where the community decides which projects will be whitelisted and therefore providing liquidity for them will be additionally incentivized with EXP points and token rewards - Build a decentralized exchange with a user-friendly, intuitive and inviting interface - Build a loyal and valuable community of the decentralized exchange by implementing gaming layer - Provide SAS with the opportunity to earn Real Yield from the from the basic mechanics implemented in the game itself (microtransactions). This makes SpartaDEX a very competitive and distinctive compared to other exchanges - Reward liquidity providers of certain pools with the opportunity to receive tokens of other projects in the "Dual Rewards" program SpartaDEX is a multichain protocol that will initially operate on the Arbitrum blockchain. This chain was chosen for its modern approach to scalability, transaction fees, and speed of operation, which are particularly valuable for gaming projects that involve a substantial number of transactions made by players.
Entender la tokenómica de SpartaDEX (SPARTA) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de SPARTA!
