Precio de Impossible Finance (IF)
Impossible Finance (IF) cotiza actualmente en 0.00680276 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 68.62K USD. El precio de IF a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de IF a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de IF.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Impossible Finance a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Impossible Finance a USD fue de $ +0.0000657391.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Impossible Finance a USD fue de $ +0.0010172915.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Impossible Finance a USD fue de $ +0.000648247581506009.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|30 Días
|$ +0.0000657391
|+0.97%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0010172915
|+14.95%
|90 Días
|$ +0.000648247581506009
|+10.53%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Impossible Finance: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.03%
+0.22%
-4.44%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
The first two Impossible Finance products revolve around yield & autonomous community creation. Versus TradFi’s low yields, defi yield protocols have been a killer app, but impermanent loss still looms large. Instead, focusing on low-IL asset pools such as EUR and JPY stablecoins, where central banks have negative interest rates, or non-dividend yielding synthetics (hint: high growth stocks don’t have dividends) like synthetic TSLA, we propose the first wave of “Impossible Yield” products powered by our stablecoin swap, StableXswap. Taking a page out of Aave & Synthetix’ playbook, this also encourages us to integrate many synthetic assets, lending protocols, and cross-chain solutions to aggregate liquidity. This yield generated from stable EUR, JPY, or TSLA pools is unbeatable by TradFi, at least until the ECB changes policies, the Japanese population pyramid inverts, or Elon Musk changes his website’s FAQ. In early 2021, we saw Wall Street Bets clash with Robinhood & hedge funds, putting emphasis on addressing retail users’ needs without sacrificing user autonomy. Beyond avoiding business models that actively harm users (i.e. selling flow to frontrunners, or hiding spreads to mask fees), why would you ever accept dividendless holdings when defi can give you yield? That’s Impossible Finance: we’re hellbent on providing better financial instruments for the world. The second release of Impossible Finance products tackle crypto’s best killer app: fundraising. In the wake of 2017 ICO scams, Vitalik posited DAICOs, (DAO + ICOs), where project teams could raise smart- contract vested funds, provided they achieve certain milestones. Governors determined whether the team was still building, or else refund investors. However, 2018 lacked robust governance and voting portals (i.e.snapshot.page), let alone real products to invest in. Today, we propose the launch of self-sustaining- initial-dex-offerings, or SSIDOs. With the power of yield from our AMMs and partner protocols, a team that raises $10M with a $2M burn rate can be self-sustaining with just 20% APY, creating a new raise once, build forever model. The Andre’s of the world can find capital & liquidity and no longer need to rely on cexes and rent-seeking private investment funds to pay the bills. Meanwhile, vesting stable LP tokens from the fundraise stay within our AMM, which creates sticky TVL. Teams that raise via this system get automatically transparent banking, while traders get access to steady liquidity, anti-rugpull peace of mind. Our mission at Impossible Finance will be to continue finding win-wins for traders, investors, projects, and protocols alike.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Entender la tokenómica de Impossible Finance (IF) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de IF!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 IF a VND
₫179.0146294
|1 IF a AUD
A$0.0103401952
|1 IF a GBP
￡0.0049660148
|1 IF a EUR
€0.0057143184
|1 IF a USD
$0.00680276
|1 IF a MYR
RM0.0287076472
|1 IF a TRY
₺0.2709539308
|1 IF a JPY
¥0.97959744
|1 IF a RUB
₽0.534696936
|1 IF a INR
₹0.5824523112
|1 IF a IDR
Rp109.7219201228
|1 IF a KRW
₩9.2680121964
|1 IF a PHP
₱0.3844239676
|1 IF a EGP
￡E.0.33503593
|1 IF a BRL
R$0.0368709592
|1 IF a CAD
C$0.0092517536
|1 IF a BDT
৳0.8342224588
|1 IF a NGN
₦10.401760178
|1 IF a UAH
₴0.2836070644
|1 IF a VES
Bs0.74150084
|1 IF a CLP
$6.3265668
|1 IF a PKR
Rs1.9303511776
|1 IF a KZT
₸3.5320610196
|1 IF a THB
฿0.2196611204
|1 IF a TWD
NT$0.1967358192
|1 IF a AED
د.إ0.0249661292
|1 IF a CHF
Fr0.0053741804
|1 IF a HKD
HK$0.0533336384
|1 IF a MAD
.د.م0.0610207572
|1 IF a MXN
$0.1267354188
|1 IF a PLN
zł0.024489936
|1 IF a RON
лв0.0291838404
|1 IF a SEK
kr0.0650343856
|1 IF a BGN
лв0.0112925816
|1 IF a HUF
Ft2.3051832536
|1 IF a CZK
Kč0.1423137392
|1 IF a KWD
د.ك0.0020748418
|1 IF a ILS
₪0.0227212184