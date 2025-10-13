MultiBank Group, established in California in 2005, is now one of the world’s largest and most regulated online financial derivatives institutions. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates 25+ offices globally and serves over 2 million clients across 100+ countries. With strong regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and a focus on financial integrity, MultiBank Group offers a secure, seamless trading experience worldwide.

Today, the Group is pioneering the future of finance by leading one of the most ambitious Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization projects in the industry, centered around its first utility token: $MBG.