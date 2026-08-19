Wise Monkey Price Today

The live Wise Monkey (MONKY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current MONKY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MONKY.

Wise Monkey currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 238,769, with a circulating supply of 8.50T MONKY. During the last 24 hours, MONKY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MONKY moved -0.04% in the last hour and -1.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wise Monkey (MONKY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 238.77K$ 238.77K $ 238.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 280.90K$ 280.90K $ 280.90K Circulation Supply 8.50T 8.50T 8.50T Total Supply 8,499,995,353,961.4 8,499,995,353,961.4 8,499,995,353,961.4

The current Market Cap of Wise Monkey is $ 238.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MONKY is 8.50T, with a total supply of 8499995353961.4. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 280.90K.