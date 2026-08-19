Unity USD Price Today

The live Unity USD (UUSD) price today is $ 0.999763, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current UUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999763 per UUSD.

Unity USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 99,976,338, with a circulating supply of 100.00M UUSD. During the last 24 hours, UUSD traded between $ 0.995481 (low) and $ 1.009 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.840277.

In short-term performance, UUSD moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.49M.

Unity USD (UUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 99.98M$ 99.98M $ 99.98M Volume (24H) $ 2.49M$ 2.49M $ 2.49M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.98M$ 99.98M $ 99.98M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unity USD is $ 99.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.49M. The circulating supply of UUSD is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.98M.