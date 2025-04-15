Unique Network Price (UNQ)
The live price of Unique Network (UNQ) today is 0.00158076 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 391.38K USD. UNQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Unique Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Unique Network price change within the day is -4.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 247.59M USD
During today, the price change of Unique Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unique Network to USD was $ -0.0005962554.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unique Network to USD was $ -0.0007095938.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unique Network to USD was $ -0.0008929884999933865.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005962554
|-37.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007095938
|-44.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008929884999933865
|-36.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Unique Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.37%
-4.63%
-8.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Unique Network is a scalable blockchain for marketplaces, games and dApps with advanced features, built for Polkadot and Kusama
|1 UNQ to VND
₫40.53226716
|1 UNQ to AUD
A$0.0024817932
|1 UNQ to GBP
￡0.00118557
|1 UNQ to EUR
€0.0013910688
|1 UNQ to USD
$0.00158076
|1 UNQ to MYR
RM0.006955344
|1 UNQ to TRY
₺0.0601321104
|1 UNQ to JPY
¥0.226206756
|1 UNQ to RUB
₽0.13001751
|1 UNQ to INR
₹0.1356608232
|1 UNQ to IDR
Rp26.792538354
|1 UNQ to KRW
₩2.245390542
|1 UNQ to PHP
₱0.0900084744
|1 UNQ to EGP
￡E.0.08061876
|1 UNQ to BRL
R$0.009247446
|1 UNQ to CAD
C$0.0021814488
|1 UNQ to BDT
৳0.1920465324
|1 UNQ to NGN
₦2.5373252988
|1 UNQ to UAH
₴0.0652537728
|1 UNQ to VES
Bs0.11223396
|1 UNQ to PKR
Rs0.44340318
|1 UNQ to KZT
₸0.8186123736
|1 UNQ to THB
฿0.0530028828
|1 UNQ to TWD
NT$0.0512324316
|1 UNQ to AED
د.إ0.0058013892
|1 UNQ to CHF
Fr0.0012804156
|1 UNQ to HKD
HK$0.01225089
|1 UNQ to MAD
.د.م0.0146378376
|1 UNQ to MXN
$0.0317416608