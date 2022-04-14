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Top NFT & Collectible Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles represent unique, indivisible assets verified on a blockchain. This sector includes utility tokens powering NFT marketplaces, digital art platforms, and intellectual property ecosystems. These native tokens are often used for governance, staking, or facilitating transactions within creator economies.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.273
-0.39%
-0.39%
+0.96%
$ 655.69M
$ 70.03K
2
AINFT
AINFT
NFT
$ 0.0000002794
+0.18%
-0.18%
-0.11%
$ 277.82M
$ 204.68B
3
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1215
-0.25%
-0.65%
-9.57%
$ 275.36M
$ 3.71M
4
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.1192
-0.34%
-2.47%
-3.97%
$ 215.21M
$ 501.56K
5
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1005
+0.30%
-7.04%
-11.31%
$ 200.80M
$ 603.72K
6
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002009
+0.10%
-1.33%
-2.06%
$ 191.59M
$ 3.91B
7
ENS
ENS
ENS
$ 3.866
+0.03%
-1.70%
-6.50%
$ 156.26M
$ 14.73K
8
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8414
-0.15%
-1.69%
-4.22%
$ 145.54M
$ 74.99K
9
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06356
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
10
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1239
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
11
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01189
-0.08%
-2.79%
-5.20%
$ 123.29M
$ 8.15M
12
$ 0.03904
-0.13%
-1.12%
-0.74%
$ 114.42M
$ 1.78M
13
$ 0.2037
+0.35%
+2.73%
+0.25%
$ 93.80M
$ 320.28K
14
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.3671
+0.05%
-4.37%
-4.25%
$ 91.90M
$ 224.93K
15
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001413
-0.36%
-14.40%
-17.91%
$ 68.17M
$ 618.28M
16
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.0006073
+0.07%
-2.00%
-6.86%
$ 60.71M
$ 127.63M
17
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.2073
-0.47%
+0.10%
+6.80%
$ 59.96M
$ 311.55K
18
SuperVerse
SuperVerse
SUPER
$ 0.08612
+0.10%
-0.00%
+1.22%
$ 55.13M
$ 3.02M
19
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0001853
+0.11%
-1.11%
-4.99%
$ 52.67M
$ 469.08M
20
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02778
+0.07%
-0.54%
-17.65%
$ 46.38M
$ 1.96M
21
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02344
-0.04%
-1.94%
-7.44%
$ 45.95M
$ 2.30M
22
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00293
0.00%
-3.04%
-1.71%
$ 39.61M
$ 17.69M
23
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.0052
-0.04%
+1.31%
-3.03%
$ 39.22M
$ 13.88M
24
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.23022
-0.68%
-11.53%
-76.99%
$ 38.74M
$ 8.92M
25
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.02753
+0.62%
-2.24%
-3.13%
$ 38.60M
$ 2.35M
26
Blur
Blur
BLUR
$ 0.01318
0.00%
+0.69%
-1.93%
$ 37.30M
$ 4.77M
27
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.04742
+0.11%
-2.12%
-4.31%
$ 36.72M
$ 1.29M
28
ME
ME
ME
$ 0.0584
+0.34%
-3.12%
-6.36%
$ 31.63M
$ 1.35M
29
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.007213
+0.01%
-2.64%
-3.20%
$ 30.30M
$ 7.88M
30
Fabric
Fabric
ROBO
$ 0.01337
+0.44%
-3.56%
+15.21%
$ 30.25M
$ 15.78M
31
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.000991
-0.13%
-0.20%
-0.92%
$ 29.59M
$ 144.15M
32
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0004657
-0.09%
+0.15%
-5.88%
$ 29.56M
$ 133.51M
33
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05986
+0.22%
-2.12%
-0.45%
$ 27.24M
$ 913.04K
34
Undeads Games
Undeads Games
UDS
$ 0.2645
0.00%
+0.08%
+0.38%
$ 26.36M
$ 80.95K
35
Fake World Assets
Fake World Assets
FWA
$ 0.0248039
-0.65%
-0.09%
-18.16%
$ 24.44M
$ 2.16M
36
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07674
+0.29%
+0.38%
+0.67%
$ 23.39M
$ 1.20M
37
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.2242
+3.52%
+26.44%
+111.83%
$ 23.38M
$ 4.96M
38
SwftCoin
SwftCoin
SWFTC
$ 0.002204
+0.41%
-4.18%
-10.41%
$ 22.02M
$ 23.74M
39
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0.004863
+0.52%
-0.27%
-3.14%
$ 21.62M
$ 14.77M
40
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 2.916
-0.14%
-4.06%
-0.10%
$ 21.32M
$ 18.99K
41
BORA
BORA
BORA
$ 0.01831255
+0.43%
-0.03%
-5.04%
$ 21.23M
$ 229.10K
42
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2889
+0.17%
-1.03%
-5.66%
$ 20.24M
$ 191.35K
43
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0005226
-0.06%
-1.14%
-0.25%
$ 18.95M
$ 112.31M
44
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00596524
+0.54%
-0.03%
-9.81%
$ 18.55M
$ 3.03M
45
Public Masterpiece
Public Masterpiece
PMT
$ 0.10107
+0.08%
-0.15%
-0.42%
$ 18.46M
$ 1.21M
46
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.019435
-0.30%
-1.69%
-4.48%
$ 18.11M
$ 3.32M
47
CARV
CARV
CARV
$ 0.02918
-0.34%
-2.12%
-2.51%
$ 17.73M
$ 1.88M
48
Audius
Audius
AUDIO
$ 0.01175472
+0.14%
-0.00%
-2.91%
$ 17.02M
$ 1.84M
49
Pixels
Pixels
PIXEL
$ 0.004869
-1.06%
+1.15%
+11.61%
$ 16.39M
$ 16.11M
50
WAX
WAX
WAXP
$ 0.003545
0.00%
-2.30%
-7.60%
$ 16.24M
$ 19.77M

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) in the digital asset space?
A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a unique, indivisible digital asset verified on a blockchain. Unlike Bitcoin, where every coin is identical, each NFT has a distinct cryptographic signature representing unique ownership of digital or physical items.
How do NFT marketplace tokens derive their fundamental value?
NFT marketplace tokens derive their value by serving as the primary currency for trading digital art, offering governance rights to token holders, and providing discounts on trading fees within the NFT platform.
What is the difference between fungible cryptocurrencies and NFT collectibles?
Fungible cryptocurrencies (like ETH or USDT) are mutually interchangeable and hold the exact same value. NFT collectibles are one-of-a-kind digital assets where each item possesses varying rarity, aesthetics, and market value.
Why are smart contracts essential for the creation of NFT digital art?
Smart contracts automate the minting process, irrefutably record the provenance (history of ownership), and can be programmed to automatically distribute royalty payments to the original NFT creator on every secondary market resale.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the NFT sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.