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Top Polkadot Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Polkadot Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0,7474
+%0,41
-%1,89
-%5,60
$ 1,25B
$ 1,64M
2
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0,2552
-%0,39
-%1,74
-%4,98
$ 126,85M
$ 344,44K
3
Centrifuge
Centrifuge
CFG
$ 0,1606
-%1,05
+%0,25
+%2,82
$ 92,52M
$ 593,04K
4
Hydration
Hydration
HDX
$ 0,00959921
+%0,09
+%0,01
+%10,17
$ 56,81M
$ 54,74K
5
Kusama
Kusama
KSM
$ 2,859
%0,00
-%1,77
-%2,81
$ 52,00M
$ 20,90K
6
$ 0,004451
-%0,20
-%1,64
-%5,09
$ 38,65M
$ 12,48M
7
Manta Network
Manta Network
MANTA
$ 0,05598
-%0,14
-%1,81
-%2,53
$ 26,44M
$ 933,81K
8
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0,02151
-%0,47
-%1,66
-%4,17
$ 17,97M
$ 3,43M
9
Moonbeam
Moonbeam
GLMR
$ 0,007275
+%0,04
-%3,22
-%5,00
$ 8,52M
$ 8,39M
10
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0,2624
-%0,08
+%4,79
-%3,28
$ 7,89M
$ 107,70K
11
Aventus
Aventus
AVT
$ 0,210204
-%7,78
-%0,13
-%47,48
$ 2,23M
$ 698,13K
12
Mythos
Mythos
MYTH
$ 0,0023115
+%0,60
-%0,03
-%2,84
$ 1,99M
$ 93,02
13
RingDAO
RingDAO
RING
$ 0,00031657
+%0,36
--
+%2,15
$ 540,74K
$ 44,69
14
Bifrost
Bifrost
BNC
$ 0,014123
+%0,09
-%5,79
-%5,32
$ 522,66K
$ 2,04M
15
Acala Token
Acala Token
ACA
$ 0,0004415
-%1,86
+%0,29
-%14,07
$ 516,60K
$ 132,15M
16
Gavun Wud
Gavun Wud
WUD
$ 4,29772E-7
%0,00
-%2,50
-%9,49
$ 429,75K
--
17
Crust Network
Crust Network
CRU
$ 0,0099152
+%0,01
-%0,00
-%0,72
$ 264,90K
$ 501,50
18
Unique Network
Unique Network
UNQ
$ 0,00011094
%0,00
+%0,02
-%2,16
$ 28,39K
$ 13,55

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Polkadot Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Polkadot Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.69B.
What is the best-performing Polkadot Ecosystem token right now?
Among Polkadot Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, EWT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Polkadot Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Polkadot Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Polkadot Ecosystem tokens include DOT, TRAC, CFG. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Polkadot Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Polkadot Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.69B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Polkadot Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.