tokenforge Price Today

The live tokenforge (TKFG) price today is $ 0.01510499, with a 12.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current TKFG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01510499 per TKFG.

tokenforge currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,206,113, with a circulating supply of 278.46M TKFG. During the last 24 hours, TKFG traded between $ 0.01495861 (low) and $ 0.01751224 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.188898, while the all-time low was $ 0.01175267.

In short-term performance, TKFG moved -- in the last hour and -14.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 948.85.

tokenforge (TKFG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.21M$ 4.21M $ 4.21M Volume (24H) $ 948.85$ 948.85 $ 948.85 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.10M$ 15.10M $ 15.10M Circulation Supply 278.46M 278.46M 278.46M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of tokenforge is $ 4.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 948.85. The circulating supply of TKFG is 278.46M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.10M.