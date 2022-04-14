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Top Infrastructure Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Infrastructure sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.472
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
2
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.4
-0.04%
+0.43%
-1.20%
$ 3.44B
$ 55.18K
3
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05465
+0.15%
+2.52%
+2.36%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.24M
4
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.217
-0.54%
-2.29%
-0.49%
$ 1.23B
$ 51.89K
5
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0003
0.00%
+0.02%
+0.05%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.30K
6
Quant
Quant
QNT
$ 55.73
-0.48%
-2.11%
-5.46%
$ 673.06M
$ 633.99
7
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08132
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
8
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.624
-0.13%
-7.27%
-11.15%
$ 491.56M
$ 3.87M
9
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.10875
+1.00%
-2.43%
+24.42%
$ 318.93M
$ 4.16M
10
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.03834
+0.24%
-1.98%
-6.14%
$ 300.90M
$ 5.27M
11
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.304
+0.37%
-0.53%
+3.70%
$ 254.87M
$ 334.26K
12
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.1192
-0.34%
-2.47%
-3.97%
$ 215.21M
$ 501.56K
13
DoubleZero
DoubleZero
2Z
$ 0.04688
-0.40%
-7.15%
-9.22%
$ 162.32M
$ 1.47M
14
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02261
+0.09%
-2.45%
-1.78%
$ 143.94M
$ 6.10M
15
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.0133
+0.08%
-1.19%
-4.60%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.28M
16
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.03206
-0.59%
-2.54%
-7.58%
$ 142.96M
$ 2.47M
17
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4134
+0.12%
-1.41%
-2.95%
$ 139.34M
$ 309.40K
18
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.1703
-0.41%
+0.06%
-2.01%
$ 134.79M
$ 473.98K
19
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.05949
-0.20%
+0.37%
+2.16%
$ 115.03M
$ 985.44K
20
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1941
0.00%
-2.56%
-10.33%
$ 100.09M
$ 481.42K
21
Cysic
Cysic
CYS
$ 0.5131
-1.17%
+11.89%
-66.03%
$ 84.15M
$ 1.45M
22
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.003808
-0.13%
-1.73%
-4.54%
$ 76.57M
$ 17.76M
23
DeepBook
DeepBook
DEEP
$ 0.013673
+0.01%
-1.22%
-4.38%
$ 72.62M
$ 4.05M
24
$ 938.78
-1.82%
-7.82%
+3.12%
$ 70.87M
$ 79.25
25
EXOD
EXOD
EXOD
$ 6.61
0.00%
-0.14%
+34.08%
$ 69.04M
--
26
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0832
0.00%
-1.42%
-7.86%
$ 62.39M
$ 4.65K
27
Gas
Gas
GAS
$ 0.936064
+0.03%
-0.01%
+0.73%
$ 60.93M
$ 1.02M
28
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1728
0.00%
-5.64%
-14.77%
$ 60.86M
$ 763.94K
29
Walrus
Walrus
WAL
$ 0.02157
+1.31%
+2.75%
0.00%
$ 52.00M
$ 3.22M
30
ELF
ELF
ELF
$ 0.0512
-0.08%
-5.66%
-20.52%
$ 42.04M
$ 1.03M
31
$ 0.03523
0.00%
-1.77%
-2.61%
$ 41.59M
$ 8.05K
32
RedStone
RedStone
RED
$ 0.0941
+0.77%
+15.38%
+13.03%
$ 40.56M
$ 1.09M
33
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0.2689
-0.51%
-24.09%
-28.68%
$ 39.52M
$ 430.89K
34
ETHGAS
ETHGAS
GWEI
$ 0.02236
+0.13%
+0.36%
-6.17%
$ 39.15M
$ 939.73K
35
BitDCA
BitDCA
BDCA
$ 0.4644
+0.26%
+0.82%
+3.82%
$ 38.13M
$ 272.99K
36
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0.07117
-0.47%
+1.61%
+1.62%
$ 37.50M
$ 912.78K
37
APRO
APRO
AT
$ 0.14635
+0.05%
-0.94%
-9.66%
$ 37.34M
$ 383.85K
38
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3473
0.00%
+0.12%
-0.14%
$ 36.14M
$ 163.62K
39
CargoX
CargoX
CXO
$ 0.148095
+0.11%
-0.00%
+1.04%
$ 31.86M
$ 23.53K
40
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.014447
-0.94%
+23.54%
+14.61%
$ 31.66M
$ 11.70M
41
0G
0G
0G
$ 0.1463
-0.14%
-7.49%
-8.30%
$ 31.09M
$ 453.61K
42
Succinct
Succinct
PROVE
$ 0.16
+0.32%
+6.05%
+5.77%
$ 30.75M
$ 339.13K
43
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.335
0.00%
-1.11%
-6.04%
$ 30.15M
$ 45.45K
44
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03719
-0.05%
+0.73%
+4.61%
$ 28.66M
$ 2.44M
45
Block Street
Block Street
BSB
$ 0.1256
+1.11%
+0.08%
-3.91%
$ 27.57M
$ 9.19M
46
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0.011021
+1.09%
+6.55%
-1.88%
$ 27.40M
$ 8.62M
47
Orbs
Orbs
ORBS
$ 0.00512102
-0.34%
-0.02%
-3.61%
$ 25.47M
$ 1.33M
48
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.00467
-0.36%
-3.78%
-11.65%
$ 24.55M
$ 15.92M
49
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.005
+0.20%
-3.83%
-0.79%
$ 24.16M
$ 10.14M
50
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.006012
+0.12%
-3.44%
-3.44%
$ 24.13M
$ 9.83M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Infrastructure tokens and why are they popular?
Infrastructure tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 253 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $19.14B.
What is the best-performing Infrastructure token right now?
Among Infrastructure tokens tracked on MEXC, FLT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 133.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Infrastructure tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 253 Infrastructure tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Infrastructure tokens include LINK, LTC, SKY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Infrastructure category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Infrastructure tokens is approximately $19.14B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Infrastructure sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.