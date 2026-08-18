ZKcandy Price Today

The live ZKcandy (ZAY) price today is ￡ 0.8878, with a 3.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAY to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.8878 per ZAY.

ZKcandy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZAY. During the last 24 hours, ZAY traded between ￡ 0.851 (low) and ￡ 1.425 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZAY moved -3.32% in the last hour and -66.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 970.30K.

ZKcandy (ZAY) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 970.30K￡ 970.30K ￡ 970.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 887.80M￡ 887.80M ￡ 887.80M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ZKcandy is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 970.30K. The circulating supply of ZAY is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 887.80M.