Real World Assets (RWA) protocols focus on tokenising physical or traditional financial assets—such as real estate, bonds, and private credit—on the blockchain. By bridging traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi, they unlock global liquidity and enable fractional ownership of off-chain assets. This sector is widely viewed as a crucial catalyst for bringing institutional capital and real-world yield into the crypto ecosystem.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Real World Assets (RWA) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.