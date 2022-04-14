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Top Real World Assets (RWA) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Real World Assets (RWA) protocols focus on tokenising physical or traditional financial assets—such as real estate, bonds, and private credit—on the blockchain. By bridging traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi, they unlock global liquidity and enable fractional ownership of off-chain assets. This sector is widely viewed as a crucial catalyst for bringing institutional capital and real-world yield into the crypto ecosystem.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Figure Heloc
Figure Heloc
FIGR_HELOC
$ 1,006
0,00%
-0,03%
-3,27%
$ 21,62B
$ 139,75M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9,505
-0,10%
-0,98%
+7,28%
$ 6,20B
$ 36,09K
3
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0,1549
-0,13%
-3,09%
-3,75%
$ 5,19B
$ 1,45M
4
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1,13
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 2,98B
--
5
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1,0
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 2,76B
--
6
Tether Gold
Tether Gold
GOLD(XAUT)
$ 4 343
+0,02%
-0,36%
-0,33%
$ 2,69B
$ 276,54
7
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1,14
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 2,14B
$ 1,09M
8
PAX Gold
PAX Gold
GOLD(PAXG)
$ 4 358,66
+0,07%
-0,33%
-0,26%
$ 2,01B
$ 456,98
9
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0,3321
-0,10%
-2,45%
-1,67%
$ 1,60B
$ 1,04M
10
Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital
BCAP
$ 105,87
0,00%
-0,00%
-0,27%
$ 964,70M
--
11
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
USTB
$ 11,18
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 951,16M
--
12
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1,11
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 872,57M
--
13
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1,046
0,00%
0,00%
+0,10%
$ 700,94M
--
14
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0,07792
+0,21%
-1,84%
-2,50%
$ 689,93M
$ 868,43K
15
YLDS
YLDS
YLDS
$ 0,999629
0,00%
0,00%
-0,14%
$ 682,24M
$ 24,27M
16
Quant
Quant
QNT
$ 56,09
-0,48%
-2,11%
-5,46%
$ 673,06M
$ 633,99
17
XDC Network
XDC Network
XDC
$ 0,02688
-0,07%
-0,59%
+0,26%
$ 552,37M
$ 2,65M
18
Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain
HASH
$ 0,00842452
+0,28%
+0,02%
+2,74%
$ 476,97M
$ 58,27K
19
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4,052
-0,34%
-1,02%
-11,12%
$ 405,88M
$ 162,32K
20
Kinesis Gold
Kinesis Gold
KAU
$ 141,43
0,00%
-0,00%
-0,44%
$ 337,48M
$ 48,07K
21
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0,3022
+0,07%
0,00%
-2,46%
$ 277,08M
$ 687,71K
22
OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance
OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance
ONYC
$ 1,13
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 268,03M
$ 2,05M
23
Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN
Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN
PC0000031
$ 1,0
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 202,50M
--
24
VanEck Treasury Fund
VanEck Treasury Fund
VBILL
$ 1,0
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 193,31M
--
25
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0,16384
+0,01%
-2,70%
+7,45%
$ 192,05M
$ 501,95K
26
$ 773,41
-0,01%
-0,94%
-0,23%
$ 167,59M
$ 74,77
27
Tradable APAC Diversified Finance Provider SSTN
Tradable APAC Diversified Finance Provider SSTN
PC0000033
$ 1,0
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 162,50M
--
28
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0,0015765
+0,19%
-0,76%
-0,89%
$ 157,34M
$ 129,95M
29
Strategy PP Variable xStock
Strategy PP Variable xStock
STRCX
$ 101,45
+0,07%
-0,00%
-0,56%
$ 151,36M
$ 61,00K
30
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 1,53
-0,13%
-4,14%
-14,73%
$ 149,93M
$ 45,03K
31
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
SAFO
$ 1,018
0,00%
0,00%
+0,10%
$ 146,25M
--
32
$ 220,13
-0,78%
-3,49%
-1,97%
$ 143,62M
$ 356,92
33
$ 72,48
-0,92%
-3,13%
+3,74%
$ 140,61M
$ 1,00K
34
$ 92,6
-0,66%
-2,96%
-1,22%
$ 136,71M
$ 591,07
35
Tradable LatAm Fintech SSTN
Tradable LatAm Fintech SSTN
PC0000097
$ 1,0
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 134,00M
--
36
$ 344,17
+0,30%
-0,42%
+0,43%
$ 132,90M
$ 179,43
37
$ 336,89
-0,70%
-0,90%
+3,81%
$ 131,27M
$ 179,18
38
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0,2564
-0,39%
-1,74%
-4,98%
$ 126,85M
$ 344,44K
39
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4 382,98
+0,11%
-0,00%
-0,30%
$ 119,83M
$ 8,59M
40
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
THBILL
$ 1,018
0,00%
0,00%
+0,39%
$ 117,96M
$ 156,87K
41
Tradable Singapore Fintech SSL
Tradable Singapore Fintech SSL
PC0000023
$ 1
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 114,50M
--
42
Alpha Bulgaria Warrants
Alpha Bulgaria Warrants
ALFW
$ 3,2
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 114,33M
--
43
Tradable NA Third Party Online Merchant SSTN
Tradable NA Third Party Online Merchant SSTN
PC0000015
$ 1,0
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 105,97M
--
44
Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund
Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund
STAC
$ 1 034,08
+0,57%
+0,01%
+0,66%
$ 103,61M
--
45
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0,075
+0,47%
+0,28%
+1,63%
$ 102,53M
$ 3,06M
46
$ 72,36
-0,36%
-2,88%
+4,05%
$ 102,07M
$ 1,37K
47
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0,1941
0,00%
-2,56%
-10,33%
$ 100,09M
$ 481,42K
48
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
ACRED
$ 1 106,91
-0,21%
-0,00%
+0,21%
$ 95,17M
--
49
Centrifuge
Centrifuge
CFG
$ 0,1592
-1,05%
+0,25%
+2,82%
$ 92,52M
$ 593,04K
50
$ 553,57
-0,40%
-4,28%
-5,82%
$ 78,64M
$ 95,58

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Real World Assets (RWA) mean in the blockchain industry?
Real World Assets (RWA) refers to the process of tokenising traditional, physical financial assets—such as real estate, government bonds, or private credit—and bringing them onto a blockchain as digital tokens.
How does tokenising physical assets benefit the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem?
Tokenising physical assets bridges traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi, injecting massive external liquidity into the crypto market and providing blockchain investors with stable, real-world yield opportunities.
What are the most common types of Real World Assets (RWA) traded on blockchains?
The most commonly tokenised Real World Assets (RWA) include United States Treasury bills, fiat-backed stablecoins, real estate fractional ownership tokens, and tokenised private corporate credit.
How do RWA protocols ensure the legal ownership of tokenised physical assets?
RWA protocols rely on a combination of smart contracts for digital tracking and legally binding off-chain trusts or special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to ensure the digital token accurately represents legal ownership of the physical asset.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Real World Assets (RWA) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.