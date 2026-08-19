SubQuery Network Price Today

The live SubQuery Network (SQT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SQT.

SubQuery Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 57,000, with a circulating supply of 3.79B SQT. During the last 24 hours, SQT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.085438, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SQT moved +0.17% in the last hour and -75.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SubQuery Network (SQT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.00K$ 57.00K $ 57.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 153.75K$ 153.75K $ 153.75K Circulation Supply 3.79B 3.79B 3.79B Total Supply 10,214,324,322.33168 10,214,324,322.33168 10,214,324,322.33168

The current Market Cap of SubQuery Network is $ 57.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SQT is 3.79B, with a total supply of 10214324322.33168. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 153.75K.