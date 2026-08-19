SIMD Price Today

The live SIMD (SIMD) price today is $ 0, with a 13.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIMD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIMD.

SIMD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 307,517, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SIMD. During the last 24 hours, SIMD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIMD moved -0.01% in the last hour and +36.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.97K.

SIMD (SIMD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 307.52K$ 307.52K $ 307.52K Volume (24H) $ 2.97K$ 2.97K $ 2.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 307.52K$ 307.52K $ 307.52K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SIMD is $ 307.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.97K. The circulating supply of SIMD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.52K.