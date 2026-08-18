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The live Pons price today is 0.027512 GBP.PONS market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time PONS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Pons price today is 0.027512 GBP.PONS market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time PONS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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What is PONS

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PONS Tokenomics

PONS Price Forecast

PONS History

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Pons Price(PONS)

1 PONS to GBP Live Price:

￡0.02008376
￡0.02008376￡0.02008376
-12.25%1D
GBP
Pons (PONS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:03:20 (UTC+8)

Pons Price Today

The live Pons (PONS) price today is ￡ 0.027512, with a 12.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current PONS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.027512 per PONS.

Pons currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PONS. During the last 24 hours, PONS traded between ￡ 0.026999 (low) and ￡ 0.033366 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PONS moved -4.72% in the last hour and -34.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 147.82K.

Pons (PONS) Market Information

--
----

￡ 147.82K
￡ 147.82K￡ 147.82K

￡ 27.51M
￡ 27.51M￡ 27.51M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Pons is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 147.82K. The circulating supply of PONS is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 27.51M.

Pons Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.026999
￡ 0.026999￡ 0.026999
24H Low
￡ 0.033366
￡ 0.033366￡ 0.033366
24H High

￡ 0.026999
￡ 0.026999￡ 0.026999

￡ 0.033366
￡ 0.033366￡ 0.033366

--
----

--
----

-4.72%

-12.25%

-34.69%

-34.69%

Pons (PONS) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Pons for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00280372-12.25%
30 Days￡ +0.010254+59.41%
60 Days￡ +0.024512+817.06%
90 Days￡ +0.024512+817.06%
Pons Price Change Today

Today, PONS recorded a change of ￡ -0.00280372 (-12.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Pons 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.010254 (+59.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Pons 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PONS saw a change of ￡ +0.024512 (+817.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Pons 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.024512 (+817.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Pons (PONS)?

Check out the Pons Price History page now.

Analysis for Pons

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Pons recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Pons market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the PONS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

PONS_USDT is trading at 0.028758 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the S1 pivot level of 0.029452. The central pivot point at 0.032004 serves as a key structural reference above. In the short term, the moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement. The MACD indicator continues to show a death cross pattern, while the RSI reading stays within the neutral zone. A divergence has emerged between the fast and slow lines, suggesting potential weakness in momentum. Volatility remains within its typical range. Near-term resistance lies at 0.029452, which is approximately 2.4% away from the current price. On the downside, immediate support is found at 0.027130, roughly 5.7% below the current price. A more distant reference level is set at the central pivot point of 0.032004, located about 11.3% above the current price. Additionally, the R1 resistance level is positioned at 0.034326. To confirm the direction, the price needs to establish itself firmly within this critical pivot range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Pons's prices?

PONS price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Supply and demand dynamics in the market
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and Bitcoin trends
4. Project development updates and roadmap progress
5. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
6. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
7. Token utility and adoption rate
8. Market speculation and investor sentiment

Why do people want to know Pons's price today?

People want to know Pons (PONS) price today for several key reasons: to make informed trading decisions, track their investment portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, assess market trends, calculate potential profits or losses, and stay updated on their cryptocurrency holdings' worth in real-time.

Price Prediction for Pons

Pons (PONS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PONS in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pons (PONS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pons could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pons will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PONS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pons Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Pons in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Pons? Buying PONS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Pons. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Pons (PONS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Pons will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Pons (PONS) Guide

What can you do with Pons

Owning Pons allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Pons (PONS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Pons (PONS)

Pons is a non-custodial launchpad on Robinhood Chain that enables users to launch and discover fixed-supply tokens.

Pons Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pons, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Pons Website
Block Explorer

Category :

LaunchpadPons LaunchpadRobinhood Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pons

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:03:20 (UTC+8)

Pons (PONS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Pons

PONS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PONS with leverage. Explore PONS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Pons (PONS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pons price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PONS/USD1
￡0.02004069
￡0.02004069￡0.02004069
-12.70%
1.79M (USDT)
PONS/USDT
￡0.02008376
￡0.02008376￡0.02008376
-12.68%
4.96M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PONS-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

PONS
PONS
GBP
GBP

1 PONS = 0.02008376 GBP