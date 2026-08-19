Send Price Today

The live Send (SEND) price today is $ 0.01664004, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01664004 per SEND.

Send currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,914,442, with a circulating supply of 355.43M SEND. During the last 24 hours, SEND traded between $ 0.01652344 (low) and $ 0.0166402 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11502, while the all-time low was $ 0.00380728.

In short-term performance, SEND moved +0.01% in the last hour and -3.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 785.50.

Send (SEND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.91M$ 5.91M $ 5.91M Volume (24H) $ 785.50$ 785.50 $ 785.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.24M$ 16.24M $ 16.24M Circulation Supply 355.43M 355.43M 355.43M Total Supply 975,829,978.38 975,829,978.38 975,829,978.38

The current Market Cap of Send is $ 5.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 785.50. The circulating supply of SEND is 355.43M, with a total supply of 975829978.38. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.24M.