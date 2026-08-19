Semantic Layer Price Today

The live Semantic Layer (42) price today is $ 0.00232461, with a 4.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current 42 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00232461 per 42.

Semantic Layer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 344,429, with a circulating supply of 148.17M 42. During the last 24 hours, 42 traded between $ 0.0022074 (low) and $ 0.00234585 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.246045, while the all-time low was $ 0.00113916.

In short-term performance, 42 moved -- in the last hour and +1.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 190.01.

Semantic Layer (42) Market Information

Market Cap $ 344.43K$ 344.43K $ 344.43K Volume (24H) $ 190.01$ 190.01 $ 190.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.32M$ 2.32M $ 2.32M Circulation Supply 148.17M 148.17M 148.17M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Semantic Layer is $ 344.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 190.01. The circulating supply of 42 is 148.17M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.32M.