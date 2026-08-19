What is the current price of Script Network?

The live price of Script Network (SCPT) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Script Network positioned in the market?

Script Network currently sits at market rank #6342, supported by a market capitalization of £20614.34857266315000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SCPT?

The circulating supply of SCPT is 972883562.8072009 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Script Network?

During the last 24 hours, Script Network traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Script Network from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Script Network reached an all-time high of £0.04444220351941230000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SCPT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Script Network?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Entertainment,Smart Contract Platform,SocialFi,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.