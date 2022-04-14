Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Entertainment Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Entertainment sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06339
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
2
RaveDAO
RaveDAO
RAVE
$ 0.2951
-2.54%
-1.47%
-2.22%
$ 74.51M
$ 1.68K
3
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02337
-0.04%
-1.94%
-7.44%
$ 45.95M
$ 2.30M
4
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.23351
-0.68%
-11.53%
-76.99%
$ 38.74M
$ 8.92M
5
Atoshi
Atoshi
ATOS
$ 0.03744332
+0.39%
-0.02%
+0.01%
$ 33.82M
$ 32.22K
6
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.000992
-0.13%
-0.20%
-0.92%
$ 29.59M
$ 144.15M
7
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0005216
-0.06%
-1.14%
-0.25%
$ 18.95M
$ 112.31M
8
MEET48
MEET48
IDOL
$ 0.01642
+0.24%
+1.04%
+0.55%
$ 17.22M
$ 4.22M
9
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.485
-0.08%
-1.67%
-1.44%
$ 11.63M
$ 26.02K
10
Doodles
Doodles
DOOD
$ 0.001136
+0.18%
-4.05%
-14.64%
$ 8.87M
$ 47.77M
11
ADO Protocol
ADO Protocol
ADO
$ 0.01687573
+0.05%
-0.17%
-13.28%
$ 6.75M
$ 445.34
12
Winternomics TV
Winternomics TV
WNTV
$ 0.00427418
-0.48%
-0.13%
+3.60%
$ 4.27M
$ 119.64K
13
1000PEPPER
1000PEPPER
1000PEPPER
$ 4.31932E-7
-1.30%
+0.60%
-2.69%
$ 3.78M
--
14
LikeCoin
LikeCoin
LIKE
$ 0.00224499
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.78M
$ 3.52
15
SNPad
SNPad
SNPAD
$ 0.00989048
+0.62%
-0.03%
-3.24%
$ 2.77M
$ 2.23K
16
Aventus
Aventus
AVT
$ 0.210204
-7.78%
-0.13%
-47.48%
$ 2.23M
$ 698.13K
17
CEEK
CEEK
CEEK
$ 0.002572
+0.23%
-2.31%
-5.61%
$ 2.07M
$ 21.23M
18
Dream Machine Token
Dream Machine Token
DMT
$ 1.7
+0.59%
+0.02%
+3.03%
$ 1.53M
$ 4.65K
19
Chain Games
Chain Games
CHAIN
$ 0.00387746
-0.27%
+0.03%
+24.11%
$ 1.50M
$ 23.63K
20
HXRO
HXRO
HXRO
$ 0.00150438
+1.25%
+0.01%
-7.10%
$ 1.43M
$ 135.41
21
WAGMI Games
WAGMI Games
WAGMIGAMES
$ 5.67279E-7
-0.15%
+6.60%
+12.91%
$ 1.21M
--
22
ORANGE
ORANGE
ORNG
$ 0.00352266
+0.07%
+0.01%
-0.31%
$ 1.20M
$ 1.09K
23
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.00821886
+1.36%
-0.09%
-5.35%
$ 1.13M
$ 54.23K
24
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.1164E-7
-0.15%
-0.80%
+0.46%
$ 1.11M
--
25
Verasity
Verasity
VRA
$ 0.000011756
+0.12%
-3.28%
+26.28%
$ 1.09M
$ 5.76B
26
HELLO
HELLO
HELLO
$ 0.0011838
+0.04%
-2.25%
-9.05%
$ 865.83K
$ 81.42M
27
XAYA
XAYA
WCHI
$ 0.01144948
+0.38%
0.00%
+0.97%
$ 666.64K
$ 619.38
28
Tales X
Tales X
X
$ 0.004293
-4.79%
-18.07%
-40.75%
$ 640.65K
$ 11.22M
29
ON
ON
ONLIVE
$ 0.0002525
0.00%
--
+4.29%
$ 606.00K
$ 270.09
30
DEV TOMMY JINGL
DEV TOMMY JINGL
TOMMYJINGL
$ 0.00060077
0.00%
--
-1.29%
$ 595.84K
$ 4.91
31
Attention Token
Attention Token
ATTN
$ 0.0011023
0.00%
+0.03%
-4.37%
$ 564.08K
$ 724.86
32
Three Kingdoms
Three Kingdoms
3KDS
$ 0.00083464
-0.07%
-0.02%
-1.05%
$ 492.44K
$ 4.01K
33
MCH Coin
MCH Coin
MCHC
$ 0.00979493
+0.77%
+0.01%
+1.15%
$ 478.52K
$ 860.05
34
Xeleb Protocol
Xeleb Protocol
XCX
$ 0.0037197
-0.37%
-5.81%
-21.42%
$ 401.66K
$ 14.12M
35
Stratos
Stratos
STOS
$ 0.00908382
0.00%
--
+103.76%
$ 352.46K
$ 1.47
36
Buttcoin2026
Buttcoin2026
BUTTCOIN2026
$ 0.00033027
+0.02%
-0.01%
-13.47%
$ 324.44K
$ 1.68K
37
SENSORIUM
SENSORIUM
SENSO
$ 0.003992
+0.40%
+0.08%
+0.03%
$ 280.44K
$ 7.74M
38
ritestream
ritestream
RITE
$ 0.00031386
-0.53%
+0.01%
-26.77%
$ 270.34K
$ 37.28
39
Cosplay Token
Cosplay Token
COT
$ 0.00054
-2.00%
-4.09%
-5.59%
$ 212.95K
$ 14.69M
40
Netvrk
Netvrk
NETVR
$ 0.00130363
0.00%
--
-7.08%
$ 130.36K
$ 30.39
41
Will U
Will U
WILLU
$ 0.00012694
-0.76%
+0.16%
-19.14%
$ 126.94K
$ 3.99K
42
AITV
AITV
AITV
$ 0.00050473
0.00%
0.00%
+0.38%
$ 108.98K
$ 6.79
43
coinage
coinage
COINAGE
$ 9.636E-5
+0.01%
-7.70%
-4.10%
$ 96.36K
--
44
Stream SZN
Stream SZN
STRSZN
$ 9.218E-5
-0.18%
-1.90%
-6.11%
$ 92.17K
--
45
Afroman
Afroman
FRO
$ 7.201E-5
+1.49%
+1.80%
-15.05%
$ 71.95K
--
46
Sequel
Sequel
MOVIE
$ 1.13E-6
0.00%
+1.00%
+0.89%
$ 67.88K
--
47
CrypTok
CrypTok
CRYPTOK
$ 5.113E-5
-0.18%
-3.50%
-10.67%
$ 66.49K
--
48
RFLIX
RFLIX
RFLX
$ 5.222E-5
-0.10%
+3.80%
-60.13%
$ 52.20K
--
49
harmonybot
harmonybot
CHAOS
$ 5.20096E-7
-0.11%
-2.00%
-2.58%
$ 49.74K
--
50
MATES
MATES
MATES
$ 8.56E-6
-0.35%
-1.10%
-4.36%
$ 48.26K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Entertainment tokens and why are they popular?
Entertainment tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 78 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $448.34M.
What is the best-performing Entertainment token right now?
Among Entertainment tokens tracked on MEXC, 3EYES has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 44.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Entertainment tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 78 Entertainment tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Entertainment tokens include MANA, RAVE, ENJ. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Entertainment category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Entertainment tokens is approximately $448.34M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Entertainment sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.