PLUS Price Today

The live PLUS (PLUS) price today is $ 6.54, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUS to USD conversion rate is $ 6.54 per PLUS.

PLUS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 130,770, with a circulating supply of 20.00K PLUS. During the last 24 hours, PLUS traded between $ 6.54 (low) and $ 6.58 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.221767.

In short-term performance, PLUS moved -- in the last hour and -4.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.00.

PLUS (PLUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.77K$ 130.77K $ 130.77K Volume (24H) $ 85.00$ 85.00 $ 85.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.54M$ 6.54M $ 6.54M Circulation Supply 20.00K 20.00K 20.00K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PLUS is $ 130.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.00. The circulating supply of PLUS is 20.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.54M.