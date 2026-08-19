PLUS Price (PLUS)
The live PLUS (PLUS) price today is $ 6.54, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUS to USD conversion rate is $ 6.54 per PLUS.
PLUS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 130,770, with a circulating supply of 20.00K PLUS. During the last 24 hours, PLUS traded between $ 6.54 (low) and $ 6.58 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.221767.
In short-term performance, PLUS moved -- in the last hour and -4.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.00.
The current Market Cap of PLUS is $ 130.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.00. The circulating supply of PLUS is 20.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.54M.
--
-0.57%
-4.44%
-4.44%
During today, the price change of PLUS to USD was $ -0.03813225350541227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLUS to USD was $ -0.2900529240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLUS to USD was $ -2.3760689820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLUS to USD was $ +0.001487991173817.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.03813225350541227
|-0.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2900529240
|-4.43%
|60 Days
|$ -2.3760689820
|-36.33%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001487991173817
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of PLUS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
PLUS MORE is a next-generation Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform powered by the PLUS token, a Web3 reward with real-world value. PLUS can always be redeemed for $10 worth of benefits inside the PLUS MORE marketplace—gift cards, travel miles, hotel stays, cashback, and more.
How PLUS MORE Works Enterprise partners—apps, fintechs, travel companies, e-commerce platforms, and advertisers—can sign up to PLUS MORE and instantly launch their own branded rewards program.
Partners receive access to a white-label PLUS Rewards Dashboard, where their users can:
PLUS MORE is not a concept—it’s a fully live product already powering rewards for Plutus, the first of many enterprise clients. As more partners join the ecosystem, the utility and desirability of the PLUS token grow with every new integration.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is PLUS's current price?
PLUS trades at £4.8205490169510000, reflecting a price movement of -0.57% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of PLUS?
With a market cap of £96388.86772885050000, PLUS is ranked #4679 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does PLUS generate daily?
It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of PLUS?
There are 19999.999999999884 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
PLUS fluctuated between £4.8205490169510000 and £4.8500324971770000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does PLUS compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is £10.9604837740155000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence PLUS?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Base Ecosystem,Crypto Card Issuer category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does PLUS behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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