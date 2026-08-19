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The live PLUS price today is 6.54 USD.PLUS market cap is 130,770 USD. Track real-time PLUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live PLUS price today is 6.54 USD.PLUS market cap is 130,770 USD. Track real-time PLUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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PLUS Price (PLUS)

Unlisted

1 PLUS to USD Live Price:

$6.54
$6.54$6.54
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PLUS (PLUS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:35:14 (UTC+8)

PLUS Price Today

The live PLUS (PLUS) price today is $ 6.54, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUS to USD conversion rate is $ 6.54 per PLUS.

PLUS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 130,770, with a circulating supply of 20.00K PLUS. During the last 24 hours, PLUS traded between $ 6.54 (low) and $ 6.58 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.221767.

In short-term performance, PLUS moved -- in the last hour and -4.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.00.

PLUS (PLUS) Market Information

$ 130.77K
$ 130.77K$ 130.77K

$ 85.00
$ 85.00$ 85.00

$ 6.54M
$ 6.54M$ 6.54M

20.00K
20.00K 20.00K

1,000,000.0
1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PLUS is $ 130.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.00. The circulating supply of PLUS is 20.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.54M.

PLUS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 6.54
$ 6.54$ 6.54
24H Low
$ 6.58
$ 6.58$ 6.58
24H High

$ 6.54
$ 6.54$ 6.54

$ 6.58
$ 6.58$ 6.58

$ 14.87
$ 14.87$ 14.87

$ 0.221767
$ 0.221767$ 0.221767

--

-0.57%

-4.44%

-4.44%

PLUS (PLUS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PLUS to USD was $ -0.03813225350541227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLUS to USD was $ -0.2900529240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLUS to USD was $ -2.3760689820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLUS to USD was $ +0.001487991173817.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.03813225350541227-0.57%
30 Days$ -0.2900529240-4.43%
60 Days$ -2.3760689820-36.33%
90 Days$ +0.001487991173817+0.00%

Price Prediction for PLUS

PLUS (PLUS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PLUS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PLUS (PLUS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PLUS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PLUS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PLUS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PLUS Price Prediction.

What is PLUS (PLUS)

PLUS MORE is a next-generation Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform powered by the PLUS token, a Web3 reward with real-world value. PLUS can always be redeemed for $10 worth of benefits inside the PLUS MORE marketplace—gift cards, travel miles, hotel stays, cashback, and more.

How PLUS MORE Works Enterprise partners—apps, fintechs, travel companies, e-commerce platforms, and advertisers—can sign up to PLUS MORE and instantly launch their own branded rewards program.

Partners receive access to a white-label PLUS Rewards Dashboard, where their users can:

  • Earn PLUS for making purchases or completing tasks
  • Track their rewards
  • Redeem PLUS for tangible benefits like gift cards, miles, cashback & travel perks

PLUS MORE is not a concept—it’s a fully live product already powering rewards for Plutus, the first of many enterprise clients. As more partners join the ecosystem, the utility and desirability of the PLUS token grow with every new integration.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About PLUS

What is PLUS's current price?

PLUS trades at £4.8205490169510000, reflecting a price movement of -0.57% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of PLUS?

With a market cap of £96388.86772885050000, PLUS is ranked #4679 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does PLUS generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of PLUS?

There are 19999.999999999884 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

PLUS fluctuated between £4.8205490169510000 and £4.8500324971770000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does PLUS compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £10.9604837740155000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence PLUS?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Base Ecosystem,Crypto Card Issuer category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does PLUS behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PLUS

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:35:14 (UTC+8)

PLUS (PLUS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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