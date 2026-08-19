Pixie Dust Price (DUST)
The live Pixie Dust (DUST) price today is $ 0.04756562, with a 8.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04756562 per DUST.
Pixie Dust currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 125,766, with a circulating supply of 2.64M DUST. During the last 24 hours, DUST traded between $ 0.04788604 (low) and $ 0.05214 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.084, while the all-time low was $ 0.0282985.
In short-term performance, DUST moved -0.67% in the last hour and +20.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.09K.
The current Market Cap of Pixie Dust is $ 125.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.09K. The circulating supply of DUST is 2.64M, with a total supply of 98441838.00000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.68M.
-0.67%
-8.77%
+20.60%
+20.60%
During today, the price change of Pixie Dust to USD was $ -0.004573621842132884.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pixie Dust to USD was $ -0.0081766965.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pixie Dust to USD was $ -0.0413151550.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pixie Dust to USD was $ +0.0000000028226643.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004573621842132884
|-8.77%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0081766965
|-17.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0413151550
|-86.85%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000000028226643
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Pixie Dust could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Neverland is a decentralized lending protocol designed to improve capital efficiency, yield generation, and governance flexibility on Monad. Built on secure lending framework, it offers standard supply-and-borrow markets alongside advanced features such as automated looping strategies, self-repaying loans, and transferable vote-escrow governance locks (veDUST). The protocol redistributes 100% of protovol revenue through governance, allowing veDUST holders to direct rewards, buybacks, and liquidity incentives. It aims to create a lending environment where users can manage assets, borrow, participate in governance, and access efficiency-focused automations within a single unified system.
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What is the current price of Pixie Dust?
Pixie Dust is priced at £0.0350600004176857530000, shifting -8.77% today.
How fast is the DUST community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Pixie Dust's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Governance,Monad Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is DUST's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does DUST compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £0.79900231412460000 and ATL is £0.020858456629386525000, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 2644132.2542162687 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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