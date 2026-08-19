Pixie Dust Price Today

The live Pixie Dust (DUST) price today is $ 0.04756562, with a 8.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04756562 per DUST.

Pixie Dust currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 125,766, with a circulating supply of 2.64M DUST. During the last 24 hours, DUST traded between $ 0.04788604 (low) and $ 0.05214 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.084, while the all-time low was $ 0.0282985.

In short-term performance, DUST moved -0.67% in the last hour and +20.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.09K.

Pixie Dust (DUST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.77K$ 125.77K $ 125.77K Volume (24H) $ 4.09K$ 4.09K $ 4.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.68M$ 4.68M $ 4.68M Circulation Supply 2.64M 2.64M 2.64M Total Supply 98,441,838.00000001 98,441,838.00000001 98,441,838.00000001

The current Market Cap of Pixie Dust is $ 125.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.09K. The circulating supply of DUST is 2.64M, with a total supply of 98441838.00000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.68M.