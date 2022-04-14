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Top Governance Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Governance sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.26
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
2
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.282
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
3
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.27
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
4
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05463
+0.15%
+2.52%
+2.36%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.24M
5
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7471
+0.41%
-1.89%
-5.60%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.64M
6
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.221
-0.54%
-2.29%
-0.49%
$ 1.23B
$ 51.89K
7
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3253
-0.21%
-9.05%
-3.81%
$ 1.11B
$ 2.45M
8
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.389269
+1.18%
+14.47%
+78.71%
$ 855.04M
$ 2.29M
9
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08442
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
10
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.402
+0.22%
-1.62%
-0.85%
$ 716.67M
$ 361.49K
11
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
+0.21%
-0.54%
+0.69%
$ 514.07M
$ 200.34K
12
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.07525
-0.29%
-0.03%
-4.53%
$ 469.87M
$ 1.53M
13
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2411
-1.04%
-2.50%
-12.38%
$ 360.83M
$ 1.88M
14
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1218
-0.25%
-0.65%
-9.57%
$ 275.36M
$ 3.71M
15
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.26
+0.05%
-0.01%
-2.87%
$ 272.02M
$ 297.97K
16
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.304
+0.37%
-0.53%
+3.70%
$ 254.87M
$ 334.26K
17
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.2005
-0.40%
+1.47%
+2.98%
$ 218.01M
$ 310.10K
18
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.0823
-0.36%
-1.96%
-8.06%
$ 176.92M
$ 802.22K
19
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.37
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
20
ENS
ENS
ENS
$ 3.876
+0.03%
-1.70%
-6.50%
$ 156.26M
$ 14.73K
21
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 1.546
-0.13%
-4.14%
-14.73%
$ 149.93M
$ 45.03K
22
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1238
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
23
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08305
-0.04%
-0.10%
-0.46%
$ 116.96M
$ 1.01M
24
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07497
+0.47%
+0.28%
+1.63%
$ 102.53M
$ 3.06M
25
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.10203
-0.43%
+1.31%
-6.89%
$ 86.07M
$ 919.96K
26
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3466
+1.39%
-8.34%
-25.45%
$ 82.80M
$ 6.48M
27
XPR Network
XPR Network
XPR
$ 0.0025044
0.00%
+0.32%
+1.10%
$ 73.20M
$ 41.02M
28
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,931.7
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
29
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1936
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
30
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.07443
-0.05%
-2.04%
-7.22%
$ 62.80M
$ 790.58K
31
RE
RE
RE
$ 0.39105
-0.43%
-5.65%
-6.75%
$ 62.35M
$ 216.77K
32
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.008124
-0.09%
-3.18%
-0.42%
$ 48.94M
$ 17.98M
33
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1601
-0.25%
-1.05%
-0.68%
$ 45.81M
$ 382.58K
34
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03613
-0.39%
+0.28%
-1.45%
$ 42.12M
$ 21.63M
35
Alaya AI
Alaya AI
AGT
$ 0.016929
+2.07%
+14.01%
+15.45%
$ 39.30M
$ 5.74M
36
$ 0.005894
+0.24%
-0.45%
-0.51%
$ 37.84M
$ 9.17M
37
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01344
0.00%
-5.76%
-5.09%
$ 37.57M
$ 4.22M
38
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003355
-0.03%
-1.30%
-2.66%
$ 33.35M
$ 16.76M
39
HashKey Platform
HashKey Platform
HSK
$ 0.08898
-0.20%
+2.33%
+8.24%
$ 30.77M
$ 675.31K
40
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.334
0.00%
-1.11%
-6.04%
$ 30.15M
$ 45.45K
41
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.2689
-0.30%
+0.37%
+3.86%
$ 29.05M
$ 241.06K
42
UMA
UMA
UMA
$ 0.3197
-0.22%
+0.06%
-3.28%
$ 28.87M
$ 173.62K
43
deBridge
deBridge
DBR
$ 0.01482
+0.07%
-0.27%
-1.06%
$ 28.62M
$ 3.50M
44
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.148486
-0.01%
-0.01%
-7.80%
$ 26.85M
$ 1.48M
45
Core DAO
Core DAO
CORE
$ 0.02043
-0.92%
-4.62%
+7.24%
$ 25.30M
$ 3.90M
46
SaharaAI
SaharaAI
SAHARA
$ 0.00731
-0.01%
-2.38%
-6.48%
$ 24.97M
$ 8.59M
47
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2764
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K
48
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.0994
0.00%
-1.98%
-3.04%
$ 20.68M
$ 522.77K
49
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2895
+0.17%
-1.03%
-5.66%
$ 20.24M
$ 191.35K
50
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.08717
+0.08%
-2.07%
-7.87%
$ 19.59M
$ 717.78K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Governance tokens and why are they popular?
Governance tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 193 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $30.67B.
What is the best-performing Governance token right now?
Among Governance tokens tracked on MEXC, VOLT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 745.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Governance tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 193 Governance tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Governance tokens include HYPE, UNI, AAVE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Governance category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Governance tokens is approximately $30.67B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Governance sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.