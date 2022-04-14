Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Lending & Borrowing Protocol Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Lending and borrowing protocols are core DeFi applications that allow users to supply assets for yield or collateralise them for cryptocurrency loans. These permissionless networks use smart contracts to automate interest rates based on real-time supply and demand dynamics. Native tokens are generally utilised for decentralised governance, revenue sharing, and incentivising protocol liquidity.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.38
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
2
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.1695
-0.08%
+2.88%
+10.03%
$ 1.10B
$ 95.31K
3
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.26
+0.05%
-0.01%
-2.87%
$ 272.02M
$ 297.97K
4
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.16246
+0.01%
-2.70%
+7.45%
$ 192.05M
$ 501.95K
5
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.36
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
6
Kamino
Kamino
KMNO
$ 0.01805
-0.06%
+0.28%
-0.11%
$ 87.01M
$ 3.20M
7
Quantix Finance
Quantix Finance
QFI
$ 50.268
-0.34%
-1.88%
-5.76%
$ 50.04M
$ 5.33K
8
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 2.7418
+0.41%
+2.36%
+2.32%
$ 45.19M
$ 20.53K
9
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01344
0.00%
-5.76%
-5.09%
$ 37.57M
$ 4.22M
10
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.1982
+2.30%
-0.69%
+4.26%
$ 28.70M
$ 75.37K
11
deBridge
deBridge
DBR
$ 0.01481
+0.07%
-0.27%
-1.06%
$ 28.62M
$ 3.50M
12
CoinDepo
CoinDepo
COINDEPO
$ 0.11387
+0.16%
+0.89%
+0.79%
$ 28.46M
$ 3.52M
13
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.0000000269
+0.07%
+0.49%
-0.26%
$ 26.71M
$ 2.95T
14
Lista DAO
Lista DAO
LISTA
$ 0.05996
+0.40%
+1.56%
-6.45%
$ 24.57M
$ 960.85K
15
Zest Protocol
Zest Protocol
ZEST
$ 0.14498
+0.30%
+1.06%
-5.49%
$ 20.66M
$ 618.41K
16
Yei Finance
Yei Finance
CLO
$ 0.14852
-1.50%
+27.39%
+28.34%
$ 19.09M
$ 1.46M
17
EVAA Protocol
EVAA Protocol
EVAA
$ 0.7745
-1.04%
-4.62%
-1.44%
$ 13.82M
$ 145.76K
18
Moonwell
Moonwell
WELL
$ 0.00283984
-1.34%
-0.01%
-0.38%
$ 12.84M
$ 216.75K
19
Dolomite
Dolomite
DOLO
$ 0.02262
-0.53%
-1.54%
-2.01%
$ 9.90M
$ 4.58M
20
BENQI
BENQI
BENQI
$ 0.001254
+0.24%
-4.26%
-6.47%
$ 9.06M
$ 40.36M
21
Wise
Wise
WISE
$ 0.10313
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.28%
$ 8.96M
$ 1.28K
22
Abelian
Abelian
ABEL
$ 0.06104
+0.56%
-0.37%
+1.33%
$ 7.25M
$ 182.80K
23
Xauras
Xauras
XRS
$ 0.02978375
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 6.66M
$ 15.57K
24
Avalon
Avalon
AVL
$ 0.01548883
+0.04%
-0.06%
-3.55%
$ 6.02M
$ 146.34K
25
NAVI Protocol
NAVI Protocol
NAVX
$ 0.006959
+0.14%
-0.80%
-8.71%
$ 5.67M
$ 8.06M
26
Grove
Grove
GROVE
$ 0.00799659
0.00%
+0.00%
-5.52%
$ 5.31M
$ 169.23K
27
Suilend
Suilend
SEND
$ 0.04989809
+0.44%
+0.01%
-0.25%
$ 3.70M
$ 656.46
28
Liqwid Finance
Liqwid Finance
LQ
$ 0.17606
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.28%
$ 3.58M
$ 79.88
29
HyperLend
HyperLend
HPL
$ 0.00985179
+0.01%
+0.02%
+0.80%
$ 3.29M
$ 26.93K
30
Gearbox
Gearbox
GEAR
$ 0.00030478
+0.41%
-0.01%
-6.17%
$ 3.05M
$ 5.29K
31
Blend
Blend
BLND
$ 0.0412026
+0.10%
-0.00%
+1.02%
$ 2.77M
$ 2.91K
32
Goldfinch
Goldfinch
GFI
$ 0.0287
-0.21%
-3.24%
-5.73%
$ 2.51M
$ 1.84M
33
TrueFi
TrueFi
TRU
$ 0.00106933
0.00%
+0.05%
-0.46%
$ 1.34M
$ 9.71K
34
Hatom
Hatom
HTM
$ 0.01603783
+0.01%
+0.02%
+3.36%
$ 1.30M
$ 589.40
35
Reservoir
Reservoir
DAM
$ 0.00246558
+0.01%
+0.11%
-8.30%
$ 659.65K
$ 718.88
36
Scallop
Scallop
SCA
$ 0.00395707
-6.11%
-0.01%
-14.71%
$ 656.59K
$ 519.28K
37
MEZO
MEZO
MEZO
$ 0.007092
+0.23%
-0.88%
-8.39%
$ 610.01K
$ 7.59M
38
Radiant Capital
Radiant Capital
RDNT
$ 0.00038878
+0.25%
-0.00%
-8.82%
$ 558.64K
$ 15.06K
39
Nostra
Nostra
NSTR
$ 0.00544567
0.00%
--
-3.44%
$ 544.57K
$ 3.79
40
DefiTuna
DefiTuna
TUNA
$ 0.00168324
+0.35%
+0.21%
+12.47%
$ 473.83K
$ 414.36
41
Silo Finance
Silo Finance
SILO
$ 0.00061742
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 377.99K
$ 9.10
42
Celsius Network
Celsius Network
CEL
$ 0.01048661
-1.16%
-0.03%
-5.92%
$ 374.57K
$ 277.13
43
Notional Finance
Notional Finance
NOTE
$ 0.00539468
0.00%
--
-1.74%
$ 334.39K
$ 6.80
44
LO0P
LO0P
LO0P
$ 0.288928
+0.57%
0.00%
-27.74%
$ 288.48K
$ 670.18
45
Seamless Protocol
Seamless Protocol
SEAM
$ 0.00650133
+0.19%
-0.00%
-58.75%
$ 264.50K
$ 56.12
46
Pixie Dust
Pixie Dust
DUST
$ 0.04861079
+0.01%
-0.07%
+32.02%
$ 128.53K
$ 3.49K
47
BendDAO
BendDAO
BEND
$ 2.835E-5
0.00%
-0.40%
-0.21%
$ 116.81K
--
48
Alpaca Finance
Alpaca Finance
ALPACA
$ 0.00064394
+0.18%
+0.00%
+3.18%
$ 97.66K
$ 475.95
49
dForce
dForce
DF
$ 9.458E-5
-0.15%
-3.80%
+0.23%
$ 94.53K
--
50
Paystream
Paystream
PAYS
$ 0.02936548
+0.01%
0.00%
-3.27%
$ 94.07K
$ 0.75

Frequently Asked Questions

How do decentralised lending and borrowing protocols function without traditional banks?
Decentralised lending protocols function via smart contracts that pool liquidity from depositors and automatically match them with borrowers, eliminating the need for banking intermediaries and credit checks.
What is over-collateralisation in decentralised finance (DeFi) lending?
Because DeFi is largely anonymous, over-collateralisation requires borrowers to deposit assets worth more than the value of the cryptocurrency they wish to borrow. This guarantees that lenders will always be repaid even if the borrower defaults.
How are interest rates determined on cryptocurrency lending protocols?
Interest rates on cryptocurrency lending protocols are determined algorithmically in real-time based on the utilisation rate of the liquidity pool. High borrowing demand automatically triggers higher interest rates to attract more depositors.
What role do liquidation mechanisms play in securing DeFi borrowing platforms?
Liquidation mechanisms protect the protocol's solvency. If the value of a borrower's collateral drops below a specific threshold due to market volatility, smart contracts automatically sell the collateral to repay the debt and protect the lenders.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Lending/Borrowing Protocols sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.