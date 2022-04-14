Lending and borrowing protocols are core DeFi applications that allow users to supply assets for yield or collateralise them for cryptocurrency loans. These permissionless networks use smart contracts to automate interest rates based on real-time supply and demand dynamics. Native tokens are generally utilised for decentralised governance, revenue sharing, and incentivising protocol liquidity.

Flash loans are highly advanced, uncollateralised loans where borrowing and repayment must occur within the exact same blockchain transaction block. If the repayment fails, the entire transaction is instantly reversed as if it never happened.

The native tokens of lending protocols are primarily utilised for decentralised governance voting (such as deciding which new assets to support) and for distributing protocol revenue or liquidity incentives to active users.

Liquidation mechanisms protect the protocol's solvency. If the value of a borrower's collateral drops below a specific threshold due to market volatility, smart contracts automatically sell the collateral to repay the debt and protect the lenders.

Interest rates on cryptocurrency lending protocols are determined algorithmically in real-time based on the utilisation rate of the liquidity pool. High borrowing demand automatically triggers higher interest rates to attract more depositors.

Because DeFi is largely anonymous, over-collateralisation requires borrowers to deposit assets worth more than the value of the cryptocurrency they wish to borrow. This guarantees that lenders will always be repaid even if the borrower defaults.

Decentralised lending protocols function via smart contracts that pool liquidity from depositors and automatically match them with borrowers, eliminating the need for banking intermediaries and credit checks.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Lending/Borrowing Protocols sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.