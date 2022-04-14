Lending and borrowing protocols are core DeFi applications that allow users to supply assets for yield or collateralise them for cryptocurrency loans. These permissionless networks use smart contracts to automate interest rates based on real-time supply and demand dynamics. Native tokens are generally utilised for decentralised governance, revenue sharing, and incentivising protocol liquidity.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Lending/Borrowing Protocols sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.