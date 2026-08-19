Pecunity Price Today

The live Pecunity (PEC) price today is $ 0.00677336, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00677336 per PEC.

Pecunity currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 120,058, with a circulating supply of 17.73M PEC. During the last 24 hours, PEC traded between $ 0.00650639 (low) and $ 0.01327307 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04713753, while the all-time low was $ 0.00267016.

In short-term performance, PEC moved -- in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 126.34.

Pecunity (PEC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 120.06K$ 120.06K $ 120.06K Volume (24H) $ 126.34$ 126.34 $ 126.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.33K$ 169.33K $ 169.33K Circulation Supply 17.73M 17.73M 17.73M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pecunity is $ 120.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 126.34. The circulating supply of PEC is 17.73M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.33K.