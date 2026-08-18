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The live ELIZAOS price today is 0.0001964 GBP.ELIZAOS market cap is 1,829,853.2165296998528 GBP. Track real-time ELIZAOS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live ELIZAOS price today is 0.0001964 GBP.ELIZAOS market cap is 1,829,853.2165296998528 GBP. Track real-time ELIZAOS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS Price Info

What is ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS Whitepaper

ELIZAOS Official Website

ELIZAOS Tokenomics

ELIZAOS Price Forecast

ELIZAOS History

ELIZAOS Buying Guide

ELIZAOS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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ELIZAOS Price(ELIZAOS)

1 ELIZAOS to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000143445
￡0.000143445￡0.000143445
-1.40%1D
GBP
ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:43:28 (UTC+8)

ELIZAOS Price Today

The live ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) price today is ￡ 0.0001964, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELIZAOS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0001964 per ELIZAOS.

ELIZAOS currently ranks #1117 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.83M, with a circulating supply of 9.32B ELIZAOS. During the last 24 hours, ELIZAOS traded between ￡ 0.0001907 (low) and ￡ 0.0002134 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.028809192682336281, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0004222334192249959.

In short-term performance, ELIZAOS moved -2.24% in the last hour and -2.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 68.48K.

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Market Information

No.1117

￡ 1.83M
￡ 1.83M￡ 1.83M

￡ 68.48K
￡ 68.48K￡ 68.48K

￡ 2.16M
￡ 2.16M￡ 2.16M

9.32B
9.32B 9.32B

11,000,000,000
11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000

10,999,986,979.497707
10,999,986,979.497707 10,999,986,979.497707

84.69%

SOL

The current Market Cap of ELIZAOS is ￡ 1.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 68.48K. The circulating supply of ELIZAOS is 9.32B, with a total supply of 10999986979.497707. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.16M.

ELIZAOS Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0001907
￡ 0.0001907￡ 0.0001907
24H Low
￡ 0.0002134
￡ 0.0002134￡ 0.0002134
24H High

￡ 0.0001907
￡ 0.0001907￡ 0.0001907

￡ 0.0002134
￡ 0.0002134￡ 0.0002134

￡ 0.028809192682336281
￡ 0.028809192682336281￡ 0.028809192682336281

￡ 0.0004222334192249959
￡ 0.0004222334192249959￡ 0.0004222334192249959

-2.24%

-1.40%

-2.34%

-2.34%

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of ELIZAOS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000002037-1.40%
30 Days￡ -0.0002364-54.63%
60 Days￡ -0.000462-70.18%
90 Days￡ -0.0007575-79.42%
ELIZAOS Price Change Today

Today, ELIZAOS recorded a change of ￡ -0.000002037 (-1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ELIZAOS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0002364 (-54.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ELIZAOS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ELIZAOS saw a change of ￡ -0.000462 (-70.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ELIZAOS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0007575 (-79.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS)?

Check out the ELIZAOS Price History page now.

Analysis for ELIZAOS

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate ELIZAOS recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

ELIZAOS market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ELIZAOS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

**Market Structure** ELIZAOS_USDT, at the 4-hour timeframe, is currently trading at 0.0009606 USDT, which is 1.97% above the central pivot point of 0.0009420, placing it within the neutral zone of the hub system. Both the short-term MA and EMA combinations indicate a buy-side bias, with the price moving along the upper boundary of the moving average system. **Momentum Status** The MACD has generated a death cross signal, with the fast and slow lines showing a layered structure relative to the moving average system. The RSI remains in the neutral range, indicating that bullish and bearish momentum have not yet established a clear directional trend. The simultaneous presence of short-term moving averages supporting prices alongside medium-term death cross signals suggests a fragmented momentum structure. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 is located at 0.0009760 (up 1.60%), while R2 sits at 0.001011 (up 5.24%), forming near-term and long-term resistance levels. On the downside, S1 is positioned at 0.0009070 (down 5.58%), and S2 lies at 0.0008730 (down 9.12%), serving as key support levels for potential pullbacks.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence ELIZAOS's prices?

ELIZAOS price is influenced by several key factors: market sentiment and investor speculation, trading volume and liquidity on exchanges, overall cryptocurrency market trends, project development updates and partnerships, community adoption and social media buzz, regulatory news affecting AI tokens, whale movements and large transactions, technical analysis patterns, and broader economic conditions. Supply dynamics and tokenomics also play a role.

Why do people want to know ELIZAOS's price today?

People want to know ELIZAOS price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, assessing profit/loss positions, and staying updated on market volatility that could impact their investments.

Price Prediction for ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ELIZAOS in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ELIZAOS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ELIZAOS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ELIZAOS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ELIZAOS Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest ELIZAOS in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with ELIZAOS? Buying ELIZAOS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy ELIZAOS. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and ELIZAOS will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Guide

What can you do with ELIZAOS

Owning ELIZAOS allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS)

ElizaOS, the leading open-source agentic framework from the AI16z community, powers 200+ crypto-native plugins through a modular runtime and memory system, and with v2’s persistent state, live reasoning console, and upcoming Eliza Cloud unifying API access via a single “Eliza Key,” it’s evolving into a scalable agent-as-a-service platform for onchain and web2 use cases.

ELIZAOS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELIZAOS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ELIZAOS Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI AgentsAI FrameworkArtificial Intelligence (AI)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ELIZAOS

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:43:28 (UTC+8)

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ELIZAOS with leverage. Explore ELIZAOS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ELIZAOS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ELIZAOS/USDT
￡0.000143372
￡0.000143372￡0.000143372
-1.50%
346.37M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ELIZAOS-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ELIZAOS
ELIZAOS
GBP
GBP

1 ELIZAOS = 0.000143372 GBP