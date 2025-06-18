Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals Price (OOPZ)
The live price of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 434.96K USD. OOPZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals price change within the day is -20.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OOPZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OOPZ price information.
During today, the price change of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0002289122106149.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002289122106149
|-20.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-20.83%
-63.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership. Core Capabilities - InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem - Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace - Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets - Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets - Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets - Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OOPZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OOPZ to VND
₫--
|1 OOPZ to AUD
A$--
|1 OOPZ to GBP
￡--
|1 OOPZ to EUR
€--
|1 OOPZ to USD
$--
|1 OOPZ to MYR
RM--
|1 OOPZ to TRY
₺--
|1 OOPZ to JPY
¥--
|1 OOPZ to RUB
₽--
|1 OOPZ to INR
₹--
|1 OOPZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 OOPZ to KRW
₩--
|1 OOPZ to PHP
₱--
|1 OOPZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 OOPZ to BRL
R$--
|1 OOPZ to CAD
C$--
|1 OOPZ to BDT
৳--
|1 OOPZ to NGN
₦--
|1 OOPZ to UAH
₴--
|1 OOPZ to VES
Bs--
|1 OOPZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 OOPZ to KZT
₸--
|1 OOPZ to THB
฿--
|1 OOPZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 OOPZ to AED
د.إ--
|1 OOPZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 OOPZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 OOPZ to MAD
.د.م--
|1 OOPZ to MXN
$--