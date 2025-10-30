The live AGIB price today is 0.01013 USD. Track real-time AGIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AGIB price trend easily at MEXC now.The live AGIB price today is 0.01013 USD. Track real-time AGIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AGIB price trend easily at MEXC now.

AGIB Price(AGIB)

1 AGIB to USD Live Price:

$0.01013
-15.72%1D
USD
AGIB (AGIB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 01:22:56 (UTC+8)

AGIB (AGIB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0101
24H Low
$ 0.01837
24H High

$ 0.0101
$ 0.01837
--
--
-2.32%

-15.72%

-78.86%

-78.86%

AGIB (AGIB) real-time price is $ 0.01013. Over the past 24 hours, AGIB traded between a low of $ 0.0101 and a high of $ 0.01837, showing active market volatility. AGIB's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, AGIB has changed by -2.32% over the past hour, -15.72% over 24 hours, and -78.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AGIB (AGIB) Market Information

--
$ 108.50K
$ 108.50K$ 108.50K

$ 638.19K
$ 638.19K$ 638.19K

--
63,000,000
63,000,000 63,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of AGIB is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 108.50K. The circulating supply of AGIB is --, with a total supply of 63000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 638.19K.

AGIB (AGIB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AGIB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0018895-15.72%
30 Days$ -0.30987-96.84%
60 Days$ -0.30987-96.84%
90 Days$ -0.30987-96.84%
AGIB Price Change Today

Today, AGIB recorded a change of $ -0.0018895 (-15.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AGIB 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.30987 (-96.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AGIB 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AGIB saw a change of $ -0.30987 (-96.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AGIB 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.30987 (-96.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AGIB (AGIB)?

Check out the AGIB Price History page now.

What is AGIB (AGIB)

AGIB — Building the AI Civilization Layer. At AGIB, we’re creating the world’s first digital society of autonomous AI agents. This is not just another AI tool—it’s an open protocol where AI agents can connect, collaborate, and evolve together.

AGIB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AGIB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AGIB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AGIB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AGIB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AGIB Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AGIB (AGIB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AGIB (AGIB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AGIB.

Check the AGIB price prediction now!

AGIB (AGIB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AGIB (AGIB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGIB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AGIB (AGIB)

Looking for how to buy AGIB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AGIB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AGIB to Local Currencies

AGIB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AGIB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AGIB Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AGIB

How much is AGIB (AGIB) worth today?
The live AGIB price in USD is 0.01013 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AGIB to USD price?
The current price of AGIB to USD is $ 0.01013. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AGIB?
The market cap for AGIB is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AGIB?
The circulating supply of AGIB is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AGIB?
AGIB achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AGIB?
AGIB saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of AGIB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AGIB is $ 108.50K USD.
Will AGIB go higher this year?
AGIB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AGIB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 01:22:56 (UTC+8)

