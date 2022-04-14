Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Information OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership. Core Capabilities InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem

Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace

Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets

Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets

Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets

Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem Official Website: https://www.oopz.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.oopz.io/

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 291.11K $ 291.11K $ 291.11K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 596.48M $ 596.48M $ 596.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 488.05K $ 488.05K $ 488.05K All-Time High: $ 0.00278886 $ 0.00278886 $ 0.00278886 All-Time Low: $ 0.00027088 $ 0.00027088 $ 0.00027088 Current Price: $ 0.00048562 $ 0.00048562 $ 0.00048562 Learn more about Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) price

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OOPZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OOPZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OOPZ's tokenomics, explore OOPZ token's live price!

OOPZ Price Prediction Want to know where OOPZ might be heading? Our OOPZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

