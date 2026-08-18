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The live D. Energy price today is 0.03943 GBP.WATT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time WATT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live D. Energy price today is 0.03943 GBP.WATT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time WATT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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D. Energy Logo

D. Energy Price(WATT)

1 WATT to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0287839
￡0.0287839￡0.0287839
-0.37%1D
GBP
D. Energy (WATT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:00:17 (UTC+8)

D. Energy Price Today

The live D. Energy (WATT) price today is ￡ 0.03943, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current WATT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.03943 per WATT.

D. Energy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WATT. During the last 24 hours, WATT traded between ￡ 0.03898 (low) and ￡ 0.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WATT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -5.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 144.38.

D. Energy (WATT) Market Information

--
----

￡ 144.38
￡ 144.38￡ 144.38

￡ 47.32M
￡ 47.32M￡ 47.32M

--
----

1,200,000,000
1,200,000,000 1,200,000,000

WATT

The current Market Cap of D. Energy is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 144.38. The circulating supply of WATT is --, with a total supply of 1200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 47.32M.

D. Energy Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.03898
￡ 0.03898￡ 0.03898
24H Low
￡ 0.04
￡ 0.04￡ 0.04
24H High

￡ 0.03898
￡ 0.03898￡ 0.03898

￡ 0.04
￡ 0.04￡ 0.04

--
----

--
----

0.00%

-0.37%

-5.94%

-5.94%

D. Energy (WATT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of D. Energy for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0001069-0.37%
30 Days￡ -0.00142-3.48%
60 Days￡ -0.00503-11.32%
90 Days￡ -0.1499-79.18%
D. Energy Price Change Today

Today, WATT recorded a change of ￡ -0.0001069 (-0.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

D. Energy 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00142 (-3.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

D. Energy 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WATT saw a change of ￡ -0.00503 (-11.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

D. Energy 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.1499 (-79.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of D. Energy (WATT)?

Check out the D. Energy Price History page now.

Analysis for D. Energy

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate D. Energy recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence D. Energy's prices?

D. Energy (WATT) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and adoption rates for renewable energy solutions
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and trends
3. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
4. Regulatory developments in energy and crypto sectors
5. Partnership announcements with energy companies
6. Technology updates and platform developments
7. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
8. Energy market conditions and green energy initiatives
9. Token supply mechanics and staking rewards
10. Community engagement and social media activity

These factors interact to create price volatility typical of emerging crypto projects in the energy sector.

Why do people want to know D. Energy's price today?

People want to know WATT token price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing, and investment planning. Real-time pricing helps traders identify entry/exit points, assess profit/loss positions, and make informed buy/sell choices in the volatile crypto market.

Price Prediction for D. Energy

D. Energy (WATT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WATT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
D. Energy (WATT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of D. Energy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price D. Energy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WATT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking D. Energy Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest D. Energy in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with D. Energy? Buying WATT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy D. Energy. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your D. Energy (WATT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and D. Energy will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy D. Energy (WATT) Guide

What can you do with D. Energy

Owning D. Energy allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying D. Energy (WATT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is D. Energy (WATT)

D.Energy is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for global clean-energy markets. It tokenizes renewable energy certificates (EACs) as digital assets, enabling real-time trading, automated offsetting, and transparent verification on-chain. The network powers an open energy marketplace where users, corporates, and governments can buy, sell, stake, and redeem certified clean energy.

D. Energy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of D. Energy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official D. Energy Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About D. Energy

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:00:17 (UTC+8)

D. Energy (WATT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about D. Energy

WATT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WATT with leverage. Explore WATT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade D. Energy (WATT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live D. Energy price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WATT/USDT
￡0.0287839
￡0.0287839￡0.0287839
-0.37%
3.67K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WATT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

WATT
WATT
GBP
GBP

1 WATT = 0.0287839 GBP