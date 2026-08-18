D. Energy Price Today

The live D. Energy (WATT) price today is ￡ 0.03943, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current WATT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.03943 per WATT.

D. Energy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WATT. During the last 24 hours, WATT traded between ￡ 0.03898 (low) and ￡ 0.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WATT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -5.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 144.38.

D. Energy (WATT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 144.38￡ 144.38 ￡ 144.38 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 47.32M￡ 47.32M ￡ 47.32M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,200,000,000 1,200,000,000 1,200,000,000 Public Blockchain WATT

The current Market Cap of D. Energy is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 144.38. The circulating supply of WATT is --, with a total supply of 1200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 47.32M.