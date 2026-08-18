Real Briefly Price Today

The live Real Briefly (REALTOKEN) price today is ￡ 0.001623, with a 4.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current REALTOKEN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001623 per REALTOKEN.

Real Briefly currently ranks #1560 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.08M, with a circulating supply of 663.50M REALTOKEN. During the last 24 hours, REALTOKEN traded between ￡ 0.001611 (low) and ￡ 0.001703 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0313758041493459446, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0023345200278591097.

In short-term performance, REALTOKEN moved -0.31% in the last hour and -8.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 12.87K.

Real Briefly (REALTOKEN) Market Information

Rank No.1560 Market Cap ￡ 1.08M￡ 1.08M ￡ 1.08M Volume (24H) ￡ 12.87K￡ 12.87K ￡ 12.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.62M￡ 1.62M ￡ 1.62M Circulation Supply 663.50M 663.50M 663.50M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 66.34% Public Blockchain XRP

The current Market Cap of Real Briefly is ￡ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 12.87K. The circulating supply of REALTOKEN is 663.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.62M.