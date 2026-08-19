What is today's price of Optimistic General Intelligence (OGI)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 11.31%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OGI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OGI is 999999971.1961, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Optimistic General Intelligence?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OGI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Optimistic General Intelligence today?

The market capitalization stands at £523818.98852223465000, positioning Optimistic General Intelligence at rank #2976 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OGI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Optimistic General Intelligence?

The recent price movement of 11.31% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.