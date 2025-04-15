Ocean Protocol Price (OCEAN)
The live price of Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) today is 0.23317 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 48.28M USD. OCEAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ocean Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ocean Protocol price change within the day is -15.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 207.04M USD
During today, the price change of Ocean Protocol to USD was $ -0.0441836576225231.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ocean Protocol to USD was $ +0.0033203641.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ocean Protocol to USD was $ -0.0748274940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ocean Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0441836576225231
|-15.93%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0033203641
|+1.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0748274940
|-32.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ocean Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.70%
-15.93%
+30.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for sharing data and associated services. It provides a tokenized service layer that exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption with a set of deterministic proofs on availability and integrity that serve as verifiable service agreements. There is staking on services to signal quality, reputation and ward against Sybil Attacks. Ocean helps to unlock data, particularly for AI. It is designed for scale and uses blockchain technology that allows data to be shared and sold in a safe, secure and transparent manner. The Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem composed of data assets and services, where assets are represented by data and algorithms, and services are represented by integration, processing and persistence mechanisms. Ocean Protocol facilitates discovery by storing and promoting metadata, linking assets and services, and provides a licensing framework that has toolsets for pricing. A multitude of data marketplaces can hook into Ocean Protocol to provide “last mile” services to connect data providers and consumers. Ocean Protocol is designed so that data owners cannot be locked-in to any single marketplace. The data owner controls each dataset.
