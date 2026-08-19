NXUSD Price Today

The live NXUSD (NXUSD) price today is $ 1.005, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current NXUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.005 per NXUSD.

NXUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,054,659, with a circulating supply of 18.96M NXUSD. During the last 24 hours, NXUSD traded between $ 0.986367 (low) and $ 1.008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.43, while the all-time low was $ 0.03444433.

In short-term performance, NXUSD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +2.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 760.55.

NXUSD (NXUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.05M$ 19.05M $ 19.05M Volume (24H) $ 760.55$ 760.55 $ 760.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.05M$ 19.05M $ 19.05M Circulation Supply 18.96M 18.96M 18.96M Total Supply 18,963,850.98382207 18,963,850.98382207 18,963,850.98382207

The current Market Cap of NXUSD is $ 19.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 760.55. The circulating supply of NXUSD is 18.96M, with a total supply of 18963850.98382207. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.05M.