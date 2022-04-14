Explore the top-performing coins in the Crypto-backed Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

The potential of Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens depends on individual project fundamentals, market conditions, and your personal risk tolerance. MEXC provides real-time prices, charts, and research tools to help you evaluate Crypto-backed Stablecoin projects. Always do your own research before investing.

Sign up for a free MEXC account, complete verification, and deposit funds. You can then search for any tradable Crypto-backed Stablecoin token on the spot market and begin trading with USDT or other supported pairs.

The combined market capitalisation of all Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens is approximately $4.10B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Among Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, VAI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.69% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.

Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 61 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.10B.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Crypto-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.