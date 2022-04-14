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Top Crypto-backed Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Crypto-backed Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 1.36B
$ 370.62
2
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 1.30B
$ 108.84K
3
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998521
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 697.97M
$ 1.75M
4
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999765
+0.06%
+0.00%
-0.01%
$ 215.99M
$ 10.17M
5
Lista USD
Lista USD
LISUSD
$ 0.997663
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 74.98M
$ 8.55K
6
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.999555
+0.06%
+0.00%
-0.04%
$ 74.97M
$ 16.46K
7
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997557
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 52.99M
$ 1.72M
8
Yuzu USD
Yuzu USD
YZUSD
$ 0.997691
-0.16%
-0.00%
-0.16%
$ 51.32M
$ 66.96K
9
Aegis YUSD
Aegis YUSD
YUSD
$ 0.998836
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 34.91M
$ 54.48K
10
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 1.0002
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 31.96M
$ 8.44K
11
BOLD
BOLD
BOLD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 30.72M
$ 496.11K
12
Liquity USD
Liquity USD
LUSD
$ 1.005
+0.10%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 27.83M
$ 158.10K
13
Electronic USD
Electronic USD
EUSD
$ 0.9996
+0.17%
+0.00%
+0.08%
$ 22.55M
$ 77.84K
14
NXUSD
NXUSD
NXUSD
$ 0.986454
0.00%
--
+0.39%
$ 18.71M
$ 804.05
15
Hylo USD
Hylo USD
HYUSD
$ 0.999271
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.17%
$ 13.28M
$ 311.49K
16
USDB
USDB
USDB
$ 0.996857
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.06%
$ 11.94M
$ 1.69K
17
YUSD Stablecoin
YUSD Stablecoin
YUSD
$ 0.995585
+0.08%
0.00%
-0.05%
$ 11.79M
$ 0.15
18
Youves uUSD
Youves uUSD
UUSD
$ 0.9986
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.52M
$ 44.64
19
Indigo Protocol iUSD
Indigo Protocol iUSD
IUSD
$ 0.979663
-0.29%
-0.00%
-0.01%
$ 9.33M
$ 6.16K
20
Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar
OUSD
$ 0.999018
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 6.20M
$ 5.01K
21
Cod3x USD
Cod3x USD
CDXUSD
$ 0.995272
+0.03%
-0.00%
-0.03%
$ 6.12M
$ 204.03
22
Nectar
Nectar
NECT
$ 0.987816
+0.01%
+0.01%
+0.38%
$ 4.66M
$ 9.15K
23
PHT Stablecoin
PHT Stablecoin
PHT
$ 0.01607427
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.62M
$ 101.08
24
Last USD
Last USD
USDXL
$ 1.001
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.30%
$ 3.20M
$ 857.68
25
Enosys Loans CDP
Enosys Loans CDP
CDP
$ 0.997149
+0.27%
+0.00%
+0.25%
$ 3.09M
$ 29.57K
26
Dollar On Chain
Dollar On Chain
DOC
$ 0.998171
+0.15%
0.00%
-0.18%
$ 2.94M
$ 9.64K
27
Balanced Dollars
Balanced Dollars
BNUSD
$ 0.96769
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76M
$ 1.32K
28
Hermetica USDh
Hermetica USDh
USDH
$ 1.001
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 2.13M
$ 816.97
29
Sovryn Dollar
Sovryn Dollar
DLLR
$ 0.990186
+0.45%
-0.00%
+1.21%
$ 1.79M
$ 1.41K
30
Web 3 Dollar
Web 3 Dollar
USD3
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
+0.91%
$ 1.79M
$ 25.21K
31
EURA
EURA
EURA
$ 1.2
0.00%
+0.04%
+4.35%
$ 1.70M
$ 52.58K
32
SuperReturn sSuperUSD
SuperReturn sSuperUSD
SSUPERUSD
$ 1.082
+1.03%
+0.06%
-0.09%
$ 1.43M
$ 125.53
33
Inter Stable Token
Inter Stable Token
IST
$ 0.985596
+0.18%
+0.00%
+0.12%
$ 1.39M
$ 13.99
34
ROME Stablecoin
ROME Stablecoin
ROME
$ 1.003
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.20M
$ 26.12
35
Rai Reflex Index
Rai Reflex Index
RAI
$ 2.03
+1.00%
+0.01%
-5.14%
$ 1.08M
$ 3.40K
36
VAIOT
VAIOT
VAI
$ 0.00239
0.00%
+1.69%
+4.35%
$ 951.84K
$ 2.23M
37
USX
USX
USX
$ 1.003
0.00%
--
+1.54%
$ 871.87K
$ 2.14
38
Osmosis allUSDT
Osmosis allUSDT
USDT
$ 0.999239
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.12%
$ 651.63K
$ 3.23K
39
SMARDEX USDN
SMARDEX USDN
USDN
$ 1.001
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 627.11K
$ 62.55
40
Virtue USD
Virtue USD
VUSD
$ 0.98368
0.00%
--
-1.26%
$ 574.51K
$ 483.02
41
PXDC
PXDC
PXDC
$ 1.028
+0.98%
+0.00%
+0.98%
$ 525.48K
$ 11.08K
42
Sigma bnb USD
Sigma bnb USD
BNBUSD
$ 0.999393
0.00%
--
-0.02%
$ 412.29K
$ 14.00
43
Bread
Bread
BREAD
$ 0.998793
+0.05%
-0.00%
+0.12%
$ 406.77K
$ 144.47
44
Juice Dollar
Juice Dollar
JUSD
$ 0.999006
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 375.59K
$ 4.17K
45
Prisma mkUSD
Prisma mkUSD
MKUSD
$ 0.998737
+0.19%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 244.92K
$ 272.30
46
AURO USDA
AURO USDA
USDA
$ 0.999111
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 224.75K
$ 1.68
47
Diversified USD
Diversified USD
DFIUSD
$ 1.001
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 186.16K
$ 29.02K
48
Grai
Grai
GRAI
$ 0.579779
0.00%
--
-2.02%
$ 148.31K
$ 2.47
49
BYUSD
BYUSD
BYUSD
$ 1.005
+0.30%
+0.01%
+0.30%
$ 130.79K
$ 6.60K
50
Argon
Argon
ARGN
$ 1.06
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.09%
$ 125.90K
$ 10.79K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 61 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.10B.
What is the best-performing Crypto-backed Stablecoin token right now?
Among Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, VAI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.69% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 61 Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens include USDD, USDF, GHO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Crypto-backed Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Crypto-backed Stablecoin tokens is approximately $4.10B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Crypto-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.