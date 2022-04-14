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Top Avalanche Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Avalanche Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,911.63
-0.16%
-0.16%
+0.37%
$ 229.00B
$ 71.93K
2
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999194
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 182.98B
$ 31.54B
3
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00086
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.17M
4
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.79
-0.22%
+0.66%
+0.70%
$ 44.15B
$ 413.63K
5
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.0702
-0.13%
-0.48%
-0.74%
$ 11.89B
$ 55.55M
6
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,794.3
-0.16%
+0.84%
+0.85%
$ 7.47B
$ 1.22
7
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.487
-0.10%
-0.78%
+8.10%
$ 6.19B
$ 32.50K
8
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1,895.89
-0.25%
0.00%
+0.12%
$ 4.57B
--
9
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
-0.03%
-0.01%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
+0.29%
-0.51%
-1.42%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
11
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
12
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.376
+0.11%
+0.44%
+0.40%
$ 2.73B
$ 47.08K
13
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.298
+0.64%
+0.03%
-6.03%
$ 2.05B
$ 71.66K
14
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.96
-0.02%
+2.54%
+0.82%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.94K
15
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.93M
16
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002585
0.00%
-0.47%
-7.86%
$ 1.06B
$ 35.06B
17
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 872.57M
--
18
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,037.91
-0.12%
0.00%
+0.59%
$ 862.09M
$ 263.58K
19
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08483
+0.01%
+0.10%
-5.78%
$ 777.61M
$ 1.95M
20
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 700.94M
--
21
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998442
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 697.91M
$ 1.81M
22
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9986
+0.01%
-0.03%
+0.16%
$ 493.87M
$ 5.59K
23
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.87%
$ 468.41M
$ 23.23M
24
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 63,993
-0.23%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 416.29M
$ 7.38K
25
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.3211
+0.51%
-0.31%
+0.13%
$ 295.50M
$ 194.08K
26
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 0.7873
+0.01%
+0.26%
-5.95%
$ 267.70M
$ 318.16K
27
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00004702
-0.19%
-2.04%
-7.03%
$ 256.87M
$ 1.77B
28
Monad
Monad
MON
$ 0.02134
+0.90%
+5.00%
-2.88%
$ 251.05M
$ 8.19M
29
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999098
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 210.07M
$ 4.00M
30
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.095
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 198.58M
$ 5.88M
31
VanEck Treasury Fund
VanEck Treasury Fund
VBILL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 193.31M
--
32
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.56
-1.88%
+3.98%
+6.36%
$ 172.30M
$ 4.47K
33
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 1.536
-0.97%
-4.08%
-13.92%
$ 149.93M
$ 42.94K
34
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01335
-0.30%
-0.45%
-4.81%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.26M
35
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
SAVAX
$ 8.1
+0.50%
+0.01%
+0.50%
$ 143.48M
$ 220.70K
36
Avant USD
Avant USD
AVUSD
$ 0.998562
0.00%
0.00%
-0.05%
$ 127.06M
$ 752.92
37
Wrapped AVAX
Wrapped AVAX
WAVAX
$ 6.32
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 126.42M
$ 19.02M
38
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.3721
-0.18%
-0.55%
-2.45%
$ 123.74M
$ 171.19K
39
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,375.32
+0.06%
+0.00%
-0.76%
$ 119.60M
$ 8.69M
40
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08305
-0.24%
+0.46%
-0.14%
$ 117.05M
$ 1.02M
41
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999537
-0.02%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 112.54M
$ 3.38M
42
Avant Staked USD
Avant Staked USD
SAVUSD
$ 1.18
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 102.14M
$ 4.97K
43
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1454
-0.21%
+1.68%
+7.96%
$ 95.90M
$ 373.36K
44
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
ACRED
$ 1,108.93
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.26%
$ 95.34M
--
45
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.05944
+0.35%
+1.11%
-4.32%
$ 88.82M
$ 977.60K
46
$ 953.95
-0.30%
-6.16%
+3.76%
$ 71.45M
$ 71.19
47
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,927.7
+0.01%
-1.05%
-1.51%
$ 68.86M
$ 33.22
48
GMX
GMX
GMX
$ 6.471
-0.80%
-2.24%
-0.43%
$ 67.27M
$ 9.31K
49
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1939
-0.10%
-2.08%
-3.49%
$ 66.59M
$ 385.75K
50
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,948
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.06%
$ 62.96M
$ 312.56

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Avalanche Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Avalanche Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 269 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $590.80B.
What is the best-performing Avalanche Ecosystem token right now?
Among Avalanche Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, DSLA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 18.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Avalanche Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 269 Avalanche Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Avalanche Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDT, USDC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Avalanche Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Avalanche Ecosystem tokens is approximately $590.80B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Avalanche Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.