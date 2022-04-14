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Top Stablecoins by Market Capitalisation

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a consistent value by pegging their price to external assets like fiat currencies. They provide the rapid settlement benefits of digital assets while minimising typical market volatility. Traders widely use them as a safe haven during market fluctuations, a medium of exchange, and a base currency for trading pairs.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999373
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 183.01B
$ 33.42B
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
3
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1.0009
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 10.58B
$ 58.55K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0009
+0.02%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.64M
5
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99984
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 4.39B
$ 1.92M
6
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 3.47B
$ 242.23M
7
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999987
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.76B
$ 102.49M
8
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.76B
$ 134.28M
9
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 1.36B
$ 370.62
10
BFUSD
BFUSD
BFUSD
$ 0.998858
+0.02%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.32B
$ 844.61K
11
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.996
-0.01%
-0.01%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 126.05K
12
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0003
-0.01%
-0.01%
+0.04%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.10K
13
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998715
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 698.10M
$ 1.59M
14
YLDS
YLDS
YLDS
$ 0.999719
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 682.31M
$ 23.87M
15
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998887
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 550.85M
$ 168.04K
16
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9987
+0.01%
-0.04%
+0.19%
$ 493.87M
$ 5.59K
17
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 468.68M
$ 27.24M
18
A7A5
A7A5
A7A5
$ 0.01171952
+1.02%
+0.01%
-2.27%
$ 459.74M
$ 1.12K
19
USDtb
USDtb
USDTB
$ 0.99949
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 357.75M
$ 424.18K
20
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.9981
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 336.84M
$ 59.19K
21
SoFiUSD
SoFiUSD
SOFID
$ 0.999215
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 311.25M
$ 465.07K
22
apxUSD
apxUSD
APXUSD
$ 0.935965
-0.14%
-0.01%
-1.14%
$ 303.39M
$ 1.05M
23
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 1.001
+0.21%
+0.00%
+0.21%
$ 216.19M
$ 9.00M
24
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999497
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 210.32M
$ 3.99M
25
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.096
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 198.97M
$ 5.21M
26
Polymarket USD
Polymarket USD
PUSD
$ 0.999855
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 174.23M
$ 21.19K
27
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 160.90M
$ 7.39M
28
GUSD
GUSD
GUSD
$ 0.998064
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 149.50M
$ 1.80M
29
Avant USD
Avant USD
AVUSD
$ 0.998983
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.19%
$ 126.94M
$ 387.99
30
JPYSC
JPYSC
JPYSC
$ 0.00626527
-0.04%
-0.00%
-0.16%
$ 125.75M
--
31
CASH
CASH
CASH
$ 0.999117
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 122.62M
$ 6.50M
32
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1.0
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 112.60M
$ 2.63M
33
Unity USD
Unity USD
UUSD
$ 0.999253
-0.06%
0.00%
-0.17%
$ 99.92M
$ 2.56M
34
USDa
USDa
USDA
$ 0.967102
0.00%
--
-1.52%
$ 94.54M
$ 10.67
35
Saturn Dollar
Saturn Dollar
USDAT
$ 0.999321
+0.03%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 93.98M
$ 7.17M
36
Cap USD
Cap USD
CUSD
$ 0.999799
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 90.04M
--
37
Cygnus Finance Global USD
Cygnus Finance Global USD
CGUSD
$ 0.995372
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 75.85M
$ 6.58
38
Lista USD
Lista USD
LISUSD
$ 0.997841
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 75.00M
$ 9.41K
39
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.999582
+0.02%
+0.00%
+0.06%
$ 74.98M
$ 15.78K
40
USDsui
USDsui
USDSUI
$ 1.001
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 74.06M
$ 4.41M
41
Crown BRLV
Crown BRLV
BRLV
$ 0.191715
-0.31%
-0.00%
-0.82%
$ 71.87M
$ 2.99K
42
Tori trUSD
Tori trUSD
TRUSD
$ 0.999358
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 64.12M
$ 418.30K
43
Royal Euro
Royal Euro
REUR
$ 4.13
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 62.01M
$ 19.80M
44
StandX DUSD
StandX DUSD
DUSD
$ 0.998318
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 60.77M
$ 104.29K
45
Precious Metals USD
Precious Metals USD
PMUSD
$ 0.615949
-0.15%
+0.03%
-4.61%
$ 57.90M
$ 30.32K
46
AllUnity CHF
AllUnity CHF
CHFAU
$ 1.23
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 57.79M
$ 150.71
47
Eurite
Eurite
EURI
$ 1.1583
-0.03%
-0.20%
+0.29%
$ 57.46M
$ 5.21K
48
JPY Coin
JPY Coin
JPYC
$ 0.00626071
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.19%
$ 55.13M
$ 49.58K
49
Brazilian Digital
Brazilian Digital
BRZ
$ 0.191727
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.69%
$ 54.80M
$ 4.15K
50
Neutrl USD
Neutrl USD
NUSD
$ 0.998253
0.00%
--
-0.04%
$ 53.30M
$ 10.32K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary purpose of stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market?
Stablecoins are designed to maintain a consistent price, providing cryptocurrency traders with a safe haven from market volatility and offering a reliable medium of exchange for purchasing other digital assets.
Are all stablecoins fully backed by traditional fiat currencies?
No. While fiat-backed stablecoins rely on bank reserves, algorithmic stablecoins use smart contracts to balance supply, and crypto-backed stablecoins use over-collateralised digital assets to maintain their price peg.
How do cryptocurrency traders utilise stablecoins during bear markets?
During bear markets, cryptocurrency traders often sell volatile altcoins and hold stablecoins to preserve capital value, ensuring traders have liquid funds ready when new purchasing opportunities arise.
Why are stablecoin trading pairs essential for decentralised exchanges (DEXs)?
Stablecoin trading pairs provide a reliable pricing baseline on decentralised exchanges (DEXs), ensuring that liquidity providers do not suffer massive impermanent losses due to the extreme price swings of regular cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stablecoins sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.