Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a consistent value by pegging their price to external assets like fiat currencies. They provide the rapid settlement benefits of digital assets while minimising typical market volatility. Traders widely use them as a safe haven during market fluctuations, a medium of exchange, and a base currency for trading pairs.

Over-collateralised stablecoins require users to deposit a higher value of volatile cryptocurrency (like Ethereum) than the value of the stablecoins minted, creating a financial buffer against sudden market crashes.

No. While fiat-backed stablecoins rely on bank reserves, algorithmic stablecoins use smart contracts to balance supply, and crypto-backed stablecoins use over-collateralised digital assets to maintain their price peg.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stablecoins sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.