looong Price Today

The live looong (LOOONG) price today is $ 0, with a 7.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOONG.

looong currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,279, with a circulating supply of 961.27M LOOONG. During the last 24 hours, LOOONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00249379, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOONG moved +0.18% in the last hour and -4.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

looong (LOOONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.28K$ 28.28K $ 28.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.28K$ 28.28K $ 28.28K Circulation Supply 961.27M 961.27M 961.27M Total Supply 961,268,753.881286 961,268,753.881286 961,268,753.881286

The current Market Cap of looong is $ 28.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOONG is 961.27M, with a total supply of 961268753.881286. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.28K.