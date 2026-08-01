Lit Protocol Price Today

The live Lit Protocol (LITKEY) price today is $ 0.00420012, with a 1.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current LITKEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00420012 per LITKEY.

Lit Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 924,017, with a circulating supply of 220.00M LITKEY. During the last 24 hours, LITKEY traded between $ 0.00403319 (low) and $ 0.0043751 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.213858, while the all-time low was $ 0.00387589.

In short-term performance, LITKEY moved -0.23% in the last hour and +0.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 797.35.

Lit Protocol (LITKEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 924.02K$ 924.02K $ 924.02K Volume (24H) $ 797.35$ 797.35 $ 797.35 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.20M$ 4.20M $ 4.20M Circulation Supply 220.00M 220.00M 220.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lit Protocol is $ 924.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 797.35. The circulating supply of LITKEY is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.20M.