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Top Arbitrum Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Arbitrum Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00087
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.17M
2
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1.0009
0.00%
+0.05%
+0.02%
$ 10.58B
$ 56.97K
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,706.9
-0.16%
+0.84%
+0.85%
$ 7.47B
$ 1.22
4
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64,066
-0.19%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 6.26B
$ 261.40M
5
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.47
-0.10%
-0.78%
+8.10%
$ 6.19B
$ 32.50K
6
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.74B
$ 1.05M
7
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1,895.89
-0.25%
0.00%
+0.12%
$ 4.57B
--
8
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
-0.03%
-0.01%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
9
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.998966
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.06B
$ 75.62M
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
+0.29%
-0.51%
-1.42%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
11
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999712
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.76B
$ 95.46M
12
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
13
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.95M
14
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.289
+0.64%
+0.03%
-6.03%
$ 2.05B
$ 71.66K
15
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.77
-0.02%
+2.54%
+0.82%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.94K
16
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.93M
17
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.1845
+0.16%
+4.44%
+12.05%
$ 1.10B
$ 104.49K
18
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002577
0.00%
-0.47%
-7.86%
$ 1.06B
$ 35.06B
19
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.05B
$ 7.92M
20
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 64,340
-0.19%
--
-0.37%
$ 897.89M
$ 2.33
21
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,037.91
-0.12%
0.00%
+0.59%
$ 862.09M
$ 263.58K
22
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.0848
+0.01%
+0.10%
-5.78%
$ 777.61M
$ 1.95M
23
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,213.05
-0.17%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 708.21M
$ 685.50K
24
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998442
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 697.91M
$ 1.81M
25
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998776
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 550.79M
$ 173.13K
26
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 64,073
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.89%
$ 542.14M
$ 19.05K
27
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
0.00%
-0.48%
+0.69%
$ 513.02M
$ 199.21K
28
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9986
+0.01%
-0.03%
+0.16%
$ 493.87M
$ 5.59K
29
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.07538
-0.01%
+0.48%
-3.57%
$ 471.06M
$ 1.51M
30
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.4941
-0.14%
-2.21%
+28.54%
$ 428.80M
$ 5.00M
31
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 63,993
-0.23%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 416.29M
$ 7.38K
32
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2384
-0.17%
-0.99%
-10.46%
$ 364.92M
$ 1.75M
33
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,156.53
-0.19%
0.00%
+0.37%
$ 358.20M
$ 8.91M
34
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 356.10M
$ 678.72K
35
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.9979
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 336.84M
$ 58.76K
36
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,078
-0.17%
+0.01%
+0.85%
$ 288.24M
$ 1.82M
37
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,016.69
-0.21%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 286.85M
$ 23.06K
38
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 104.34
-0.23%
-0.59%
-1.08%
$ 274.46M
$ 581.03
39
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.23
+0.16%
-0.01%
-2.93%
$ 272.50M
$ 343.44K
40
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 0.7861
+0.01%
+0.26%
-5.95%
$ 267.70M
$ 318.16K
41
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.303
-0.23%
-0.66%
+3.75%
$ 254.28M
$ 335.13K
42
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.347
-0.30%
+3.23%
+1.90%
$ 229.65M
$ 184.96K
43
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.998925
-0.03%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 215.69M
$ 9.79M
44
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999098
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 210.07M
$ 4.00M
45
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000002332
+0.04%
-0.39%
+4.00%
$ 203.71M
$ 163.58B
46
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.095
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 198.58M
$ 5.88M
47
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,663
-0.22%
+0.00%
+0.23%
$ 189.91M
$ 10.68K
48
USDai
USDai
USDAI
$ 0.999474
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 176.05M
$ 2.86M
49
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.51
-1.88%
+3.98%
+6.36%
$ 172.30M
$ 4.47K
50
$ 774.39
0.00%
-0.86%
-0.22%
$ 167.70M
$ 74.31

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 433 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $159.67B.
What is the best-performing Arbitrum Ecosystem token right now?
Among Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ARW has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 36.44% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 433 Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens include USDC, USDS, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Arbitrum Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens is approximately $159.67B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Arbitrum Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.