Levva Protocol Price Today

The live Levva Protocol (LVVA) price today is $ 0, with a 12,46% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LVVA.

Levva Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 704 650, with a circulating supply of 1,98B LVVA. During the last 24 hours, LVVA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,01602631, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LVVA moved -0,01% in the last hour and +10,27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 732,53K.

Levva Protocol (LVVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 704,65K$ 704,65K $ 704,65K Volume (24H) $ 732,53K$ 732,53K $ 732,53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 711,75K$ 711,75K $ 711,75K Circulation Supply 1,98B 1,98B 1,98B Total Supply 2 000 000 000,0 2 000 000 000,0 2 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of Levva Protocol is $ 704,65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 732,53K. The circulating supply of LVVA is 1,98B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 711,75K.