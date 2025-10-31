Identified Flying Objects (IFO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001052 $ 0.00001052 $ 0.00001052 24H Low $ 0.00001136 $ 0.00001136 $ 0.00001136 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001052$ 0.00001052 $ 0.00001052 24H High $ 0.00001136$ 0.00001136 $ 0.00001136 All Time High $ 0.00032977$ 0.00032977 $ 0.00032977 Lowest Price $ 0.00001013$ 0.00001013 $ 0.00001013 Price Change (1H) -0.45% Price Change (1D) -6.74% Price Change (7D) -0.50% Price Change (7D) -0.50%

Identified Flying Objects (IFO) real-time price is $0.00001057. Over the past 24 hours, IFO traded between a low of $ 0.00001052 and a high of $ 0.00001136, showing active market volatility. IFO's all-time high price is $ 0.00032977, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001013.

In terms of short-term performance, IFO has changed by -0.45% over the past hour, -6.74% over 24 hours, and -0.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Identified Flying Objects (IFO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.57K$ 10.57K $ 10.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.57K$ 10.57K $ 10.57K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Identified Flying Objects is $ 10.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IFO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.57K.