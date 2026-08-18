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The live Unitas price today is 0.34761 GBP.UP market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time UP to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Unitas price today is 0.34761 GBP.UP market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time UP to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Unitas Price(UP)

1 UP to GBP Live Price:

￡0.2537553
￡0.2537553￡0.2537553
-18.61%1D
GBP
Unitas (UP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:43:14 (UTC+8)

Unitas Price Today

The live Unitas (UP) price today is ￡ 0.34761, with a 18.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current UP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.34761 per UP.

Unitas currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- UP. During the last 24 hours, UP traded between ￡ 0.34139 (low) and ￡ 0.43418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UP moved -1.20% in the last hour and -8.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.76K.

Unitas (UP) Market Information

--
----

￡ 64.76K
￡ 64.76K￡ 64.76K

￡ 347.61M
￡ 347.61M￡ 347.61M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Unitas is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.76K. The circulating supply of UP is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 347.61M.

Unitas Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.34139
￡ 0.34139￡ 0.34139
24H Low
￡ 0.43418
￡ 0.43418￡ 0.43418
24H High

￡ 0.34139
￡ 0.34139￡ 0.34139

￡ 0.43418
￡ 0.43418￡ 0.43418

--
----

--
----

-1.20%

-18.61%

-8.17%

-8.17%

Unitas (UP) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Unitas for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0580217-18.61%
30 Days￡ +0.02108+6.45%
60 Days￡ -0.02523-6.77%
90 Days￡ +0.06452+22.79%
Unitas Price Change Today

Today, UP recorded a change of ￡ -0.0580217 (-18.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Unitas 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.02108 (+6.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Unitas 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UP saw a change of ￡ -0.02523 (-6.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Unitas 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.06452 (+22.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Unitas (UP)?

Check out the Unitas Price History page now.

Analysis for Unitas

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Unitas recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Unitas market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the UP market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

UP_USDT is currently trading above the 0.4165 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.42265 remains below the R1 resistance level at 0.4254, indicating that the price is situated in the upper half of the pivot zone. Both long and short positions have temporarily reached a balance within this range, but the structure has yet to break through the key resistance node. The MACD indicator shows a bearish crossover, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The momentum indicators suggest that bearish pressure is dominant. There are no clear buy signals from the moving averages (MA) or exponential moving averages (EMA). The RSI remains in the neutral zone, while volatility stays at normal levels. Short-term momentum appears fragmented, lacking a clear directional driver. Near-term resistance lies at 0.4254, which is less than 1% away from the current price. A valid breakout would require accompanying volume. The first support level below is located at the 0.4165 pivot point, approximately 5.6% below the current price. On the upside, the next significant resistance level is at R2, around 0.4431. These critical price levels define the current trading boundaries.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Unitas

Unitas (UP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of UP in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Unitas (UP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Unitas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Unitas will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for UP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Unitas Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Unitas in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Unitas? Buying UP is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Unitas. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Unitas (UP) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Unitas will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Unitas (UP) Guide

What can you do with Unitas

Owning Unitas allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Unitas (UP) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Unitas (UP)

Unitas is building the global savings layer for digital assets, enabling users to earn transparent USD-denominated yield through market-neutral strategies. The protocol deploys capital across liquidity provision, derivatives hedging, and funding markets to generate delta-neutral returns on-chain.

Unitas Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Unitas, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Unitas Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI AgentsAI ApplicationsArtificial Intelligence (AI)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unitas

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:43:14 (UTC+8)

Unitas (UP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Unitas

UP USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on UP with leverage. Explore UP USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Unitas (UP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Unitas price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UP/USDT
￡0.2547408
￡0.2547408￡0.2547408
-18.30%
161.60K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UP-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

UP
UP
GBP
GBP

1 UP = 0.2537553 GBP