Unitas Price(UP)
The live Unitas (UP) price today is ￡ 0.34761, with a 18.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current UP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.34761 per UP.
Unitas currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- UP. During the last 24 hours, UP traded between ￡ 0.34139 (low) and ￡ 0.43418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, UP moved -1.20% in the last hour and -8.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.76K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Unitas is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.76K. The circulating supply of UP is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 347.61M.
-1.20%
-18.61%
-8.17%
-8.17%
Track the price changes of Unitas for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0580217
|-18.61%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.02108
|+6.45%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.02523
|-6.77%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.06452
|+22.79%
Today, UP recorded a change of ￡ -0.0580217 (-18.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.02108 (+6.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, UP saw a change of ￡ -0.02523 (-6.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.06452 (+22.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Unitas (UP)?
Check out the Unitas Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Unitas recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the UP market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
UP_USDT is currently trading above the 0.4165 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.42265 remains below the R1 resistance level at 0.4254, indicating that the price is situated in the upper half of the pivot zone. Both long and short positions have temporarily reached a balance within this range, but the structure has yet to break through the key resistance node. The MACD indicator shows a bearish crossover, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The momentum indicators suggest that bearish pressure is dominant. There are no clear buy signals from the moving averages (MA) or exponential moving averages (EMA). The RSI remains in the neutral zone, while volatility stays at normal levels. Short-term momentum appears fragmented, lacking a clear directional driver. Near-term resistance lies at 0.4254, which is less than 1% away from the current price. A valid breakout would require accompanying volume. The first support level below is located at the 0.4165 pivot point, approximately 5.6% below the current price. On the upside, the next significant resistance level is at R2, around 0.4431. These critical price levels define the current trading boundaries.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Unitas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Unitas is building the global savings layer for digital assets, enabling users to earn transparent USD-denominated yield through market-neutral strategies. The protocol deploys capital across liquidity provision, derivatives hedging, and funding markets to generate delta-neutral returns on-chain.
For a more in-depth understanding of Unitas, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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