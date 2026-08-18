Unitas Price Today

The live Unitas (UP) price today is ￡ 0.34761, with a 18.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current UP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.34761 per UP.

Unitas currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- UP. During the last 24 hours, UP traded between ￡ 0.34139 (low) and ￡ 0.43418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UP moved -1.20% in the last hour and -8.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.76K.

Unitas (UP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 64.76K￡ 64.76K ￡ 64.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 347.61M￡ 347.61M ￡ 347.61M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Unitas is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.76K. The circulating supply of UP is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 347.61M.