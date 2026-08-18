Ice Open Network Price Today

The live Ice Open Network (ION) price today is ￡ 0.000088, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current ION to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.000088 per ION.

Ice Open Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ION. During the last 24 hours, ION traded between ￡ 0.000081 (low) and ￡ 0.000094 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ION moved -1.13% in the last hour and +6.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 4.50K.

Ice Open Network (ION) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 4.50K￡ 4.50K ￡ 4.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 312.90K￡ 312.90K ￡ 312.90K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 3,555,728,247 3,555,728,247 3,555,728,247 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Ice Open Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 4.50K. The circulating supply of ION is --, with a total supply of 3555728247. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 312.90K.