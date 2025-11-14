The IFOnetwork introduces a decentralized global network designed to create a single, verified, real-time map of the sky. By leveraging a global network of citizen-scientists, advanced AI analysis, and the immutability of the Ethereum blockchain, IFOnetwork aims to identify, track, and classify all objects in Earth's atmosphere and low orbit. The native ERC20 token, $IFO, is the economic engine of this ecosystem, incentivizing data contribution and fueling the long-term vision of a transparent and monetizable data marketplace. Our mission begins with cataloging the sky and expands to providing critical, verifiable data on a global scale, including the long-term goal of monitoring weapons systems to promote transparency and global security.