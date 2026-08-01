HyperLend Price Today

The live HyperLend (HPL) price today is $ 0.01000454, with a 3.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current HPL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01000454 per HPL.

HyperLend currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,343,434, with a circulating supply of 334.19M HPL. During the last 24 hours, HPL traded between $ 0.00968532 (low) and $ 0.01009321 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02004967, while the all-time low was $ 0.008148.

In short-term performance, HPL moved -0.87% in the last hour and +4.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.12K.

HyperLend (HPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.34M$ 3.34M $ 3.34M Volume (24H) $ 29.12K$ 29.12K $ 29.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.00M$ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulation Supply 334.19M 334.19M 334.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HyperLend is $ 3.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.12K. The circulating supply of HPL is 334.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.00M.