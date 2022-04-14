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Top Hyperliquid Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Hyperliquid Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.19
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
5
Unit Virtual
Unit Virtual
UVIRT
$ 0.579189
+0.09%
+0.00%
+4.45%
$ 579.74M
$ 43.30K
6
XMR1
XMR1
XMR1
$ 415.8
+0.09%
+0.01%
+5.36%
$ 445.57M
$ 5.26M
7
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.006051
0.00%
+1.50%
-5.04%
$ 382.38M
$ 29.31M
8
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.10694
+1.00%
-2.43%
+24.42%
$ 318.93M
$ 4.16M
9
Unit Bitcoin
Unit Bitcoin
UBTC
$ 64,205
+0.07%
+0.01%
+1.26%
$ 210.15M
$ 19.37M
10
$ 774.09
-0.01%
-0.94%
-0.23%
$ 167.59M
$ 74.77
11
$ 219.51
-0.78%
-3.49%
-1.97%
$ 143.62M
$ 356.92
12
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,382.98
+0.11%
-0.00%
-0.30%
$ 119.83M
$ 8.59M
13
Unit Pump
Unit Pump
UPUMP
$ 0.00280416
+0.88%
-0.03%
+1.66%
$ 89.46M
$ 567.81K
14
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.0118
-1.02%
-8.18%
-11.58%
$ 84.54M
$ 6.92M
15
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.999555
+0.06%
+0.00%
-0.04%
$ 74.97M
$ 16.46K
16
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.09277
+0.12%
-2.70%
-6.32%
$ 68.83M
$ 600.62K
17
would
would
WOULD
$ 0.068195
-0.48%
-0.03%
-10.08%
$ 68.16M
$ 48.12K
18
Purr
Purr
PURR
$ 0.07263
+0.06%
-2.71%
+11.11%
$ 43.17M
$ 806.27K
19
Kinetiq
Kinetiq
KNTQ
$ 0.129554
-0.61%
+0.04%
+26.06%
$ 35.69M
$ 2.12M
20
Nasdaq xStock
Nasdaq xStock
QQQX
$ 720.26
-0.13%
-0.01%
-0.72%
$ 30.78M
$ 915.68K
21
Unit Zcash
Unit Zcash
UZEC
$ 501.47
-0.17%
-0.02%
+3.50%
$ 29.81M
$ 1.65M
22
Unit Plasma
Unit Plasma
UXPL
$ 0.076025
+0.17%
0.00%
+1.20%
$ 27.38M
$ 71.94K
23
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.006026
+0.12%
-3.44%
-3.44%
$ 24.13M
$ 9.83M
24
USDH
USDH
USDH
$ 0.99669
+0.01%
+0.00%
+0.26%
$ 21.29M
$ 20.55K
25
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.07718
-0.48%
-1.69%
+3.94%
$ 18.15M
$ 2.06M
26
Hypurr Fun
Hypurr Fun
HFUN
$ 15.36
0.00%
-0.01%
-3.64%
$ 15.30M
$ 29.05K
27
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001645
-0.67%
-1.56%
-1.32%
$ 12.42M
$ 35.88B
28
Unit Ethereum
Unit Ethereum
UETH
$ 1,896.06
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.26%
$ 12.19M
$ 14.63M
29
Unit Fartcoin
Unit Fartcoin
UFART
$ 0.141715
-2.96%
--
+10.11%
$ 11.35M
$ 8.80
30
Unit Solana
Unit Solana
USOL
$ 76.13
+0.08%
+0.01%
+0.59%
$ 10.61M
$ 2.53M
31
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0.06149
+0.18%
-2.06%
-0.36%
$ 8.06M
$ 907.07K
32
SK Hynix xStock
SK Hynix xStock
SKHYX
$ 160.13
-1.63%
-0.07%
+4.87%
$ 7.58M
$ 835.26K
33
Apu Apustaja
Apu Apustaja
APU
$ 0.00001855
0.00%
-3.13%
-3.49%
$ 6.27M
$ 33.93M
34
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2917
+1.28%
+8.10%
+4.73%
$ 4.05M
$ 251.47K
35
HyBridge
HyBridge
BRIDGE
$ 0.01855414
+0.01%
-0.26%
-38.82%
$ 3.71M
$ 137.57
36
Harvest Finance
Harvest Finance
FARM
$ 5.121
+0.26%
-0.91%
+0.16%
$ 3.43M
$ 11.04K
37
HyperLend
HyperLend
HPL
$ 0.00985179
+0.01%
+0.02%
+0.80%
$ 3.29M
$ 26.93K
38
Last USD
Last USD
USDXL
$ 1.001
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.30%
$ 3.20M
$ 857.68
39
Unit Ansem
Unit Ansem
UANSEM
$ 0.262611
+0.02%
-0.03%
+31.43%
$ 2.41M
$ 891.55K
40
Jeff
Jeff
JEFF
$ 1.58
0.00%
-0.02%
-3.07%
$ 1.58M
$ 6.19K
41
PiP
PiP
PIP
$ 1.68
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.44%
$ 1.33M
$ 462.56
42
LiquidLaunch
LiquidLaunch
LIQD
$ 0.00092861
+0.01%
-0.03%
-12.53%
$ 1.11M
$ 494.29
43
ATEHUN
ATEHUN
ATEHUN
$ 1.096
0.00%
+0.06%
-0.36%
$ 995.35K
$ 2.15K
44
ORA Coin
ORA Coin
ORA
$ 0.00529833
-1.02%
-0.13%
+9.61%
$ 881.20K
$ 207.13
45
Sovrun
Sovrun
SOVRN
$ 0.00091596
+0.34%
-0.00%
-12.60%
$ 766.05K
$ 2.28K
46
Catbal
Catbal
CATBAL
$ 0.72997
-0.05%
+0.00%
+3.34%
$ 729.47K
$ 693.82
47
alright buddy
alright buddy
BUDDY
$ 0.00064855
-0.33%
+0.01%
+4.33%
$ 648.55K
$ 240.69
48
Hybridge Bridged LINK
Hybridge Bridged LINK
LINK0
$ 9.44
+0.32%
-0.00%
+9.39%
$ 257.18K
$ 32.93K
49
SatLayer
SatLayer
SLAY
$ 0.00027725
0.00%
0.00%
+5.92%
$ 168.85K
$ 19.52
50
Hyperlauncher
Hyperlauncher
LAUNCH
$ 0.00305695
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 154.69K
$ 0.44

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 59 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $101.57B.
What is the best-performing Hyperliquid Ecosystem token right now?
Among Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ANON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 59 Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens include USDC, HYPE, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Hyperliquid Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens is approximately $101.57B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Hyperliquid Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.