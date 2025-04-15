Hyper Utility Price (HYPU)
The live price of Hyper Utility (HYPU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.76K USD. HYPU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hyper Utility Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hyper Utility price change within the day is -0.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 832.21M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HYPU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Hyper Utility to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hyper Utility to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hyper Utility to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hyper Utility to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hyper Utility: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
-0.77%
+11.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project is focused on providing advanced solutions for traders within the blockchain ecosystem. The upcoming full beta release is scheduled for the second week of January, with plans to integrate Monad as soon as it becomes available. Efforts are underway to expand bridging capabilities, allowing for connections with additional blockchains and assets within the Hyperliquid platform. Additionally, a streamlined exit process from Hyperliquid to Solana is being implemented, alongside the introduction of advanced analytics tools, including top 10 holder analysis and detailed statistical insights. The development team actively incorporates community feedback to guide the continuous enhancement of the platform's features, ensuring it meets the needs of its users.
