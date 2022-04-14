Hyper Utility (HYPU) Tokenomics

Hyper Utility (HYPU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Hyper Utility (HYPU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Hyper Utility (HYPU) Information

The project is focused on providing advanced solutions for traders within the blockchain ecosystem. The upcoming full beta release is scheduled for the second week of January, with plans to integrate Monad as soon as it becomes available. Efforts are underway to expand bridging capabilities, allowing for connections with additional blockchains and assets within the Hyperliquid platform. Additionally, a streamlined exit process from Hyperliquid to Solana is being implemented, alongside the introduction of advanced analytics tools, including top 10 holder analysis and detailed statistical insights. The development team actively incorporates community feedback to guide the continuous enhancement of the platform's features, ensuring it meets the needs of its users.

Official Website:
https://hyperutility.fun/

Hyper Utility (HYPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hyper Utility (HYPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 29.15K
$ 29.15K
Total Supply:
$ 929.14M
$ 929.14M
Circulating Supply:
$ 832.21M
$ 832.21M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 32.54K
$ 32.54K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00668311
$ 0.00668311
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Hyper Utility (HYPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hyper Utility (HYPU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HYPU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HYPU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HYPU's tokenomics, explore HYPU token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.