HUMAN Protocol Price Today

The live HUMAN Protocol (HMT) price today is $ 0.00145013, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current HMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00145013 per HMT.

HUMAN Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,450,131, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HMT. During the last 24 hours, HMT traded between $ 0.00145012 (low) and $ 0.00145034 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.37, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HMT moved -- in the last hour and -20.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.55.

HUMAN Protocol (HMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.45M$ 1.45M $ 1.45M Volume (24H) $ 9.55$ 9.55 $ 9.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.45M$ 1.45M $ 1.45M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HUMAN Protocol is $ 1.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.55. The circulating supply of HMT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.45M.