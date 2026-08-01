GitGhost Price Today

The live GitGhost (GTG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GTG.

GitGhost currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,347, with a circulating supply of 100.00B GTG. During the last 24 hours, GTG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GTG moved 0.00% in the last hour and +1.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GitGhost (GTG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.35K$ 20.35K $ 20.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.35K$ 20.35K $ 20.35K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of GitGhost is $ 20.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTG is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.35K.